How Sanjay Singh defended riot accused Tahir Hussain in 2020

A day after the Karkardooma court in Delhi framed murder and conspiracy charges against Tahir Hussain for the brutal killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma, BJP spokesperson Kapil Mishra posted a video talking about how Sanjay Singh was in constant touch with the accused.

On 23rd March 2023, the Karkardooma court in Delhi framed murder and conspiracy charges against Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain and ten others for the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots on 25th February 2020. Ankit Sharma’s dead body was recovered from a drain in Delhi. Tahir Hussain and ten others are charged under sections 147, 148, 153A, 302, 365, 120B, 149 & 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Tahir Hussain was additionally charged under sections 104,109 & 505 of IPC.

While framing the charges, the court observed, “Tahir was continuously acting in a manner of supervising & motivating this mob. All these things were done to target Hindus. Every member of the mob assembled there participated in achieving the objective of targeting Hindus.”

In a video posted on Twitter on Saturday (March 24), Mishra said, “The court’s verdict has proved what we knew all along – Delhi riots was a ploy to remove Hindus from northeast Delhi…At that time, several top guns in the country came out in defence of Tahir Hussain.”

“AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is at the epicentre of the controversy…He appeared before the media on multiple occasions and said that Tahir Hussain was constantly in touch with him over the phone,” he pointed out.

सबसे बड़ा सवाल ये है कि राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह जैसे लोग ताहिर हुसैन को बचाने की कोशिश क्यों कर रहे थे ?



क्या संजय सिंह को IB ऑफिसर अंकित शर्मा की हत्या की जानकारी थी ?



क्या संजय सिंह इस साज़िश में शामिल हैं ?



क्या अंकित शर्मा की हत्या के समय ताहिर हुसैन संजय सिंह से फ़ोन… pic.twitter.com/aQB70JpmLI — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) March 24, 2023

“This implies that when the IB officer was being killed, Tahir Hussain was talking to Sanjay Singh over the phone. Was Singh privy to the news of Ankit Sharma’s killing? Was that the reason why he defended the AAP Councillor in media?” Kapil Mishra inquired.

“These are serious questions – Was he party to the crime as well? I think the people are Delhi deserve to know the answers to these questions. Sanjay Singh must come forward and answer why was he shamelessly supporting a murderer?” the BJP spokesperson asked.

Sanjay Singh defended Tahir Hussain in 2020

In February 2020, Sanjay Singh appeared before the media to defend Tahir Hussain and claimed that the accused AAP councillor was supposedly calling the police.

In a statement, Singh claimed, “Tahir Hussain has already given his statement in which he said that he gave all details to police and media about mob entering his house during the violence. He had asked the police for protection. The police came eight hours late and rescued him and his family from his house.”

He further alleged, “The police helped him and (his) family to get out of his house. They were not there for 2 days. When they were not in the house, the question on stones and all should not arise at all.”

Sanjay Singh had blamed the police instead of Tahir Hussain for supposedly not taking action to stop the anti-Hindu riots. He claimed, “Police action did not happen in time, it is definitely a serious mistake, why it was late, who said it was the subject of investigation.”

Tahir Hussain was in touch with Sanjay Singh during Delhi riots

Former AAP councillor and Delhi anti-Hindu riot accused, Tahir Hussain, admitted that he was in constant touch with Sanjay Singh through the phone. He made the confession during an interview with BBC Hindi.

“I spoke to Sanjay Singh during the riots. He told me to keep myself safe. He said he would try to send help as soon as possible. He called the DCP thrice…If Sanjay Bhai was not so active, the police would not have come here at all,” Tahir Hussain said.

During an interview with News18, Hussain also conceded that he sought help from Sanjay Singh during the riots. Earlier, documents accessed by OpIndia revealed that PFI’s Delhi chief was constantly in touch with AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Congress’ Udit Raj.