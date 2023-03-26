On Sunday, March 26, Uttar Pradesh Police reached Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat and presented a production warrant to bring gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier today, his medical examination was also conducted to confirm his health status before the move.

Media reports state that the necessary paperwork is being completed before taking the former Samajwadi Party leader from Sabarmati Jail by road to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, Atiq Ahmed will be questioned regarding his involvement in the Umesh Pal murder case.

As per a Zee News report, late in the evening, UP police would depart from Sabarmati Prison along with Ahmed. Gangster Atiq Ahmed will be brought to Prayagraj by a 45-member police team. A team of 40 police constables in addition to two IPS officers and three DSPs would bring him to Prayagraj. On the evening of March 27, Atiq is expected to reach Prayagraj.

According to DCP Nagar Deepak, the gangster is being brought from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj as he is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Once in Prayagraj, he will be presented before the MP MLA court on March 28 in the Umesh Pal kidnapping and murder case. Atiq will return to police custody following the court’s ruling where he will be interrogated in relation to the Umesh Pal murder case.

Notably, Umesh Pal was the key witness of the Raju Pal murder case and the Atiq Ahmed gang killed him on 24th February 2023. On 21st March 2023, Prayagraj police arrested five associates of the Atiq Ahmed gang in connection to the murder.