With every passing day, new revelations are surfacing in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Umesh Pal was the key witness of the Raju Pal murder case and the Atiq Ahmed gang killed him on 24th February 2023. On 21st March 2023, Prayagraj police arrested five associates of the Atiq Ahmed gang, Mohammad Sajar being one of them. Now it has also come to light that the informer in Umesh Pal’s murder was none other than his childhood friend Mohammad Sajar.

In the Umesh Pal murder case, the police encountered two criminals. Several arrests have been made in the case so far. Police and SOG arrested five people from near Subedarganj on Tuesday, March 21, in connection with the murder conspiracy case. Among the arrested suspects are Atiq Ahmed’s household workers and others. The names of the arrested accused are Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Sajar, Kaish Ahmed, Rakesh Kumar, and Arshad Katra alias Arshad Khan. Mohammad Sajar turned out to be a shock to Umesh Pal’s family and close associates.

Sajar’s house is very close to Umesh Pal’s house in the Jayantipur area. They knew each other since childhood. Umesh Pal used to drive an auto two decades ago. At that time, Mohammad Sajar also used to drive an auto. They used to meet every day and had become close friends. After Raju Pal’s murder, Umesh Pal stopped appearing in public.

Umesh Pal was facing a threat to his life from the Atiq Ahmed gang as he was the key witness in the Raju Pal murder case. Umesh Pal’s all efforts to be alert of any possible attack failed because his old friend and neighbour Mohammad Sajar became an informer of the Atiq Ahmed gang.

Mohammad Sajar was often seen in a pan shop or a grocer’s shop in the Sulemsaray area. It is now revealed in the police investigation that he used to monitor Umesh Pal’s movements. On 24th February 2023, Mohammad Sajar gave Umesh Pal’s location to the shooters using the iPhone given by Asad Ahmed. The shootout was carried out after the information was provided by Mohammad Sajar. Everyone in Umesh Pal’s family is shocked and angry with his actions.

Police are continuing the investigation of the Umesh Pal murder case. The police of seven states are informed to arrest the absconding shooters. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for getting the absconding shooters.

This is not the first time that a friend has turned out to be a key conspirator in the murder of a victim. In the Umesh Kolhe murder case of Amravati in Maharashtra, the victim’s friend Dr. Yusuf Khan turned out to be a key conspirator in his murder. Dr. Yusuf Khan was a good friend of Umesh Kolhe who had helped him many times. Dr. Yusuf Khan was the admin of the WhatsApp group in which Umesh Kolhe had shared a post supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, which led to his murder.

Veterinary doctor Yusuf Khan and chemist Umesh Kolhe knew each other for the past several years, and they were good friends. Yusuf Khan often sought help from Umesh Kolhe who seldom disappointed his friend. He used to lend money to Yusuf Khan in hours of need. Umesh Kolhe had helped Dr. Yusuf Khan at the time of his sister’s wedding and his children’s admissions too. Despite such good relations, Dr. Yusuf Khan conspired to kill Umesh Kolhe. Now, Mohammad Sajar – friend of deceased Umesh Pal – turned out to be the key informer of the Atiq Ahmed gang that killed Umesh Pal.