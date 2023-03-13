Monday, March 13, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor was forced to buy a painting from Priyanka Gandhi...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor was forced to buy a painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’: FATF

According to the study released by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), "Mr A", a reference to Rana Kapoor, purchased a piece of art for USD 264,000 from a close relative of a previous ruling party, which held no significant value.

OpIndia Staff
Rana Kapoor Priyanka Gandhi
Rana Kapoor (L), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R)
17

The grand old party suffered significant embarrassment as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) released a case study on Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. According to the report, Kapoor allegedly obtained awards and accolades inappropriately by purchasing a “mediocre” painting from Congress.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) published a case study titled ‘Purchase Art with Illicit Proceeds and Use Art of No Value to Pay Kickbacks’, in which they indirectly referred to Rana Kapoor as “Mr A” and accused him of misusing his position during his tenure. According to the study, “Mr A” purchased a piece of art for USD 264,000 from a close relative of a previous ruling party, which held no significant value.

“A money laundering investigation revealed that Mr A used his influence to sanction the loan to a loss-incurring entity, Company B. Investigations further revealed that Company B diverted the loan to 79 shell companies including Company C, which was controlled and owned by Mr A and his daughters. Company C received USD 79 million and used part of the funds to purchase assets including art from famous painters and influential people. Mr A invested a significant amount of proceeds in buying the art of famous artists. Investigations revealed that he had purchased around 44 paintings,” the case study said.

The allegation stated that Mr A had improperly obtained awards and recognition from various organizations. The investigation revealed that Mr A had resorted to purchasing substandard artwork from politicians in order to provide kickbacks for receiving awards. These kickbacks were then disguised as legitimate art transactions and paid through banking channels. During one such instance, Mr A allegedly purchased a piece of art from a close relative of a member of the previous ruling political party for USD 264,000. Congress-led UPA government was in power before Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014.

The investigation concluded that the actual value of the artwork was significantly lower and that the payment was made as a bribe to secure the prestigious Indian award, ‘Padma Bhushan’ for himself.

According to Rana’s statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), included in the second supplementary charge sheet filed before a special court in Mumbai, he claimed that he was coerced into purchasing a painting from the ruling party in 2010.

On March 8, 2020, the ED arrested Kapoor on charges of approving loans amounting to USD 628 million for businesses that were either experiencing losses or had negative credit, in blatant disregard for established norms and regulations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
623,870FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com