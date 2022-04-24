In a stunning revelation, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor has disclosed that he was forced to buy an MF Husain painting from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. In exchange he was promised a Padma Bhushan award, he said to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has filed a second supplementary charge sheet before the special court, according to which Rana Kapoor admitted that he was forced to buy a painting owned by Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 crore. Rana Kapoor also added that late Congress leader Murli Deora who was the Union Petroleum Minister back then linked the purchase of the painting to the chances of his getting the Padma Bhushan award.

Kapoor also confessed to the ED that Murli Deora warned him that the refusal to buy the painting would prevent him from being on good terms with the Gandhis and prevent him from getting the Padma Bhushan award.

“He (Murli Deora) had even made me several calls and messages also in this regard from multiple mobile numbers. In fact, I was very much reluctant to go for this deal, and I had also tried to avoid this deal several times by ignoring his calls/messages and personal meetings,” the charge sheet said.

Sale proceeds were used to fund Sonia’s treatment: Rana Kapoor

Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, who is accused of money laundering, also revealed that the Gandhi family utilised the sale proceeds for medical treatment of party chief Sonia Gandhi in New York. The shocking disclosure has raised suspicion over Gandhis’ involvement in the Yes Bank scam.

The former banker also said he had paid a cheque of Rs 2 crore and informed that Murli Deora’s son Milind Deora later told him confidentially that the Gandhi family utilised the sale proceeds for Sonia’s medical treatment. The charge sheet said that Milind Deora had made several visits to Rana Kapoor’s house and office to persuade him to purchase an MF Husain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Kapoor has reportedly told the ED that Ahmed Patel, a former aide of Sonia Gandhi, had said to him that by supporting the Gandhi family at an opportune time for Sonia’s treatment, he had done a good deed for the family and it would be duly considered for the prestigious “Padma Bhushan” award.

The accused also said that he hesitantly proceeded with the transaction despite his family’s wishes as he did not want any form of hostility with the Deoras as well as the Gandhis.

“First of all, I wish to state that it was a forced sale for which I was never ready”, the charge sheet said about the painting Kapoor allegedly purchased from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

His statements are part of the second supplementary charge sheet filed in the special court here recently against the Yes Bank co-founder, his family, DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, and others in a money laundering case.

In March 2020, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges. The banker was held under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the ED, loans worth Rs.30,000 crore were given by Yes Bank when he was at the helm of affairs. Out of these, advances of Rs. 20,000 crore became NPAs (non-performing assets).

Who owned the painting sold to Rana Kapoor

In March 2020 it was revealed that the painting of Rajiv Gandhi sold by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was given to Rajiv Gandhi by painter M F Hussain. The painting was reportedly given to him by the painter in 1985 during the centenary celebration of Congress. This had raised a few questions. If the painting was given to Rajiv Gandhi in 1985, when he was the Prime Minister of India, was it given to the chair he held? If the painting was given to Rajiv Gandhi, the Prime Minister, the painting would be public property and it Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not really be in a position to decide its sale.

If the painting was given to Rajiv Gandhi in his personal capacity and if Rajiv Gandhi died without a will, the same will be divided between the legal heirs, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka herself. If the painting was owned by Congress, since Rajiv Gandhi was INC President in 1985, it becomes property of Congress and Priyanka Gandhi will not be able to sell it unless she is given the power of attorney by the party.