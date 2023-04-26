On April 26, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan attended the National conclave Mann Ki Baat @100 organised by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry ahead of the 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly address to the nation to be broadcast on April 30. The actor lauded the Prime Minister for his innovative approach to communicating with the people of the country.

The actor said that such initiative by our leader is important, which leads to conversations and suggestions. “It’s a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts and giving suggestions. That is how you lead by communication. You tell your people what you’re looking at, how you’re seeing the future. How you want their support in that? This is what is the very important communication that happens in Mann Ki Baat,” said the actor.

Along with Aamir Khan, the day-long conclave organised by the centre ahead of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, saw actor Raveena Tandon, IT veteran TV Mohandas Pai, Kiran Bedi and Nikhat Zareen as the panellists.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurated the event in the presence of the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag. Around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country who have been mentioned by the Prime Minster in various episodes of “Mann Ki Baat” will also attend the event.

The event will mark the release of two books by the Vice President. The first, a coffee table book on ‘Mann Ki [email protected]’, highlights the journey of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and how the programme has resulted at the beginning of a new epoch in direct communication between the Prime Minister and the citizens.

The second book, ‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ by Shri, SS Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, documents the fascinating facets of PM Modi’s ongoing conversations with the world’s largest democracy, highlighting social, economic, environmental, cultural, health, and fitness issues that resonate with the very heart of our nation.

The inaugural session will be followed up by 4-panel discussion sessions highlighting the wide-ranging themes of the Prime Minister’s interactions during Mann Ki Baat. Each session will be facilitated by an eminent personality. The sessions will highlight the transformative impact that Mann Ki Baat has catalyzed across sectors throughout India, effectively connecting the citizens directly with the Prime Minister and empowering them to become agents of change. Commemorative postage stamp and coin to be unveiled to mark 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

More than 100 crore people have listened to PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat, IIM Rohtak survey shows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was one of his unique attempts to connect with the masses after coming to power in May 2014.

While people listened to the radio occasionally and preferred FM stations, PM Modi brought the focus of the nation back to the national broadcaster All India Radio (AIR). Mann ki Baat became the talk of the town with its monthly broadcast. Scores of people would wait in anticipation of the program to hear what PM Modi will talk about that month.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ approaches its 100th episode on April 30, a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak shows that at least twenty-three crore people have ‘listened to or viewed’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast regularly and over 100 crore people have listened to it at least once.

It further said about 96 per cent of people are aware of the monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, and 41 crore people have the scope of converting from occasional audience to regular audience.

Last month, it came to light that the program fetched almost 5 times in revenue than the amount spent on advertising and promotions for the show.