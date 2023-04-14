After the CBI summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal claimed that people who are sending AAP leaders to jail over corruption cases are enemies of the nation.

Arvind Kejriwal made the comments while addressing a program organised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. In his speech at this program, he said, “There are so many anti-national forces in the country. They are stopping this country from going ahead. Who can think that poor students in this country shall not get a good education? Who can think that the Dalit students in this country shall not get a good education? If these students go ahead, they will take the country ahead and progress will happen. Who are those people who think that country should not progress? Who are those people who think that poor kids should not get a better education? All of them came together and put Manish Sisodia in jail. All those people who think that the kids of poor and Dalits shall not get a better education came together and put Manish Sisodia in jail. They are enemies of the country. Those who sent him to jail are enemies of the country. Aren’t they? They are enemies of the country. They don’t want the country to progress. Even history tells us that whenever a person tried to educate people, an autocratic ruler put that person in jail.”

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "We have several anti-national forces in the country that don't want the country to progress. Who doesn't want quality education for the children of the poor & Dalits of the country?… All those who didn't want it sent Manish Sisodia to… pic.twitter.com/QjuW37lfd8 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also held a press conference on 14th April 2023 after Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by CBI in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. Sanjay Singh levelled allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Arvind Kejriwal is being summoned because he said in the Delhi assembly that PM Modi has put his money of corruption in Adani’s company. He also alleged that Narendra Modi is using his financial powers to save his political powers.

Sanjay Singh said, “The day Arvind Kejriwal said in the Delhi assembly that PM Modi’s black money worth lakhs and crores is invested in his friend’s company, I had told him that the next turn is yours. These people will leave no stone unturned to suppress the corruption of the Prime Minister. This is because Arvind Kejriwal has exposed every layer of corruption and explained it to the people of this country as he spoke in the Delhi assembly that all the black money worth lakhs and crores which is invested in Modi’s friend’s company actually belongs to PM Modi and that Modi has earned it through corruption.”

He further said, “PM Modi started conspiring against Arvind Kejriwal from that day. Today Kejriwal received a summons. They are summoning Arvind Kejriwal. I would like to tell you mister Prime Minister, your government and you are completely involved in corruption and a summons cannot stop Arvind Kejriwal’s fight against corruption. Arvind Kejriwal has started in the Delhi assembly the task of exposing in front of the nation the bad activities you commit and it will continue as a campaign in the nation. You conspired to arrest Arvind Kejriwal on 16th April. This action cannot suppress the voice of Arvind Kejriwal. It will reach every household, village, and colony in the country that you put in money worth lakhs and crores in your friend’s company.”

He added, “Arvind Kejriwal has given an education model to this country. He gave free water and electricity to people. He toiled day and night for the people of Delhi. He quit his job as an income tax commissioner to serve the people of India. He fasted for 13 days to fight against corruption. Your notice cannot end this fight. It has now become necessary to tell the people of this country about the corruption and scam you committed with your friend. This story should reach every village, colony, and household in the country. All I want to tell is that this attempt of threatening with a summons and conspiracy of arrest after the speech in the Delhi assembly, will not affect the courage of any AAP worker. We did never fear you. We will never fear you. there have been so many actions against Kejriwal. They arrested MLAs and ministers. But he did not quit his fight against corruption.”

He said, “Arvind Kejriwal will go and answer the notice on 16th April. But no one can stop our fight against the corruption committed by the PM and the money of lakhs and crores he put into his friend’s company. I had told Arvind Kejriwal that they cannot digest the truth you said in the Delhi assembly. Narendra Modi is using his financial power to save his political power. That is all.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to question him in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. According to the news agency ANI, the AAP convenor has been asked to appear before the CBI on 16 April, Sunday.

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have already been arrested in connection with the case. The AAP govt is accused of changing its excise policy to benefit select business houses.