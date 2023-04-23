Sunday, April 23, 2023
AAP leader Sanjay Singh tries to take credit for Amritpal Singh’s arrest, gets called out by Netizens

"Amritpal Singh's arrest has proven that the AAP government won't comprise on law and order," AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed

OpIndia Staff
Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Sanjay Singh released a video today after the arrest of the fugitive Amritpal Singh extolling his party’s Punjab government. “Amritpal Singh’s arrest has proven that the AAP government won’t comprise on law and order. The security and protection of the people of Punjab are most important to us. Our priority is to deliver peace and harmony to the citizens of Punjab. Today, it has been proved that Bhagwant Mann’s government, AAP’s government, is capable of taking the toughest measures (to maintain the rule of law),” he stated in the clip.

The politician also praised Punjab Police for making the arrest. “For the last month, continuous action was undertaken against Amritpal’s close associates, his properties were raided, so he was forced to turn himself in today and was arrested. I compliment Punjab Police on their decisive action. They showed intelligence and courage. Not one stone was pelted anywhere,” he remarked.

“Throughout this operation, the administration of Bhagwant Maan demonstrated maturity. During the course of the action, there was no disruption to peace and harmony in Punjab. There wasn’t any violence. Thus, it has been established today that the AAP has the ability to take the most stringent steps but will never jeopardise Punjab’s peace, harmony, and law and order,” he mentioned lauding the state government.

However, netizens didn’t agree with his assessment and called him out for taking undue credit for the arrest of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief. One commented, “Create a video and claim the credit without contributing anything. Empty vessels make the most noise! Even if you turned off a water tap or removed a stone from the road, you would take credit. You take pride in your meagre accomplishments as though you are doing us any favours. Just do your work.”

Another remarked that is why you (the AAP government) helped him (Amritpal Singh) escape (the arrest) before.

Nitin Abhishek mocked the MP about the rumours (which we cannot verify) that he used to sell movie tickets in black before joining politics.

A user referred to the AAP leader’s statement as a lie. “AAP was quiet when Amritpal Sigh attacked a police station (in Ajnala). The Home Minister ordered the IB, NIA, and Central Force to launch the crackdown (on Amritpal Singh), which is how the action against him began. If you were so strong, how did Bhindranwale Part 2 reach Moga and why didn’t the police catch him (before today),” he asked.

Rupak Tyagi posted a news screenshot of the high court criticising the Punjab government for its failure to capture Amritpal Singh and charged, “Court told us what AAP did.”

“The criminal (Amritpal Singh) has surrendered. Now, come let us pat their (AAP leaders) backs for it,” wrote another one. “Look at the shamelessness! Police were unable to arrest him. He and his goons stormed a police station (in Ajnala). Now, he (Sanjay Singh) is unabashedly talking about maintaining peace,” she accused.

Amritpal Singh was apprehended from Moga (Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s village), Punjab in the wee hours of Sunday morning by the state police. National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked and he is transported to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam where eight of his close aides are already imprisoned under the NSA. He had been on the run since March 18, and Punjab Police had launched a massive manhunt for him.

