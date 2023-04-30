Ever since the trailer of the much-awaited film The Kerala Story has been released, a section of people on social media are attacking the lead actress of the film — Adah Sharma. The film is based on the true stories of Hindu and Christian girls in Kerala who were first trapped into love jihad by Islamists in Kerala and later sent to Iraq and Syria to become ISIS terrorists.

In a video posted on her Twitter account, actress Adah Sharma clarified that the film is not propaganda and is also not against any religion rather it is against terror organizations.

“Our film is about the girls who have been drugged, brainwashed, raped, human trafficked, forcefully impregnated, and then again raped, sometimes by multiple people also, and the child delivered by such women is taken away from them and they are turned into suicide bombers,” Adah Sharma said.

She also added that “when people call The Kerala Story a political agenda, propaganda, etc, are diverting the issue and trivializing this. Our film is about life and death.”

Moreover, Adah hoped that the film spreads awareness among girls of all religions about the issue. She also urged people who still feel that the film is propaganda to watch it as it will be released on May 5th. “I am sure after watching all the facts, people will change their minds,” Sharma said.

Despite the clarifications and explanations, a section of people attacked the actress, for depicting the story of a Hindu girl being lured into converting to Islam and being made an ISIS bride in the film.

One Arjun targeted the actress on Twitter and wrote, “Hello @adah_sharma. You are radicalized into believing the movie is true just like how ISIS radicalizes youth. None of the facts in the movie is true, your director failed to bring real evidence. This is propaganda & you are contributing to it by defending it.”

You are radicalized in to believing the movie is true just like how ISIS radicalize youth. None of the facts in the movie is true, your director failed to bring real evidence. This is propaganda & you are contributing to it by defending it. pic.twitter.com/qrBnFcJKIH — Arjun (@comradarjun) April 30, 2023

In reply to a tweet posted by Adah thanking people for their love and support for the film, one Sayuad Aamir urged his co-religionists to report against Adah for her ‘propaganda’ against Muslims and Islam, whenever she travels to any Islamic country.

“Remember Muslims, next time whenever she visits a Muslim country (Maldives, UAE, etc.), must report her false propaganda against Muslims and Islam to the authority there,” Sayyad Aamir wrote.

One Zoheb Saleem Shaikh who according to his Twitter bio is an office bearer in Mumbai Congress wrote, “Just like someone is making a living by taking the name of Muslims, in the same way, this flop actress has got the support of defaming Muslims to earn her livelihood. If there were no Muslims in India, all the Islamophobic would have died of hunger.”

Another Twitter user named Mateen Khan wrote, “You also want to be the future Kangana Ranaut and Payal Rohatgi.”

Who is Nimisha Fathima?

It is notable that The Kerala Story produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and written-directed by Sudipto Sen with Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles is based on true events and Adah Sharma’s character Shalini Unnikrishnan in the film is inspired from a nurse from Kerala named Nimisha Fathima

In July 2016, Nimisha Fathima fled to Afghanistan from Kerala along with her husband Bexin to wage a war against the United States in the ISIS-controlled Khorasan province and become ISIS jihadi.

After her marriage to an ISIS terrorist, Nimisha alias Fathima changed her identity to “Fathima Isa.” In Afghanistan, Fathima gave birth to a child shortly before her terrorist husband was killed.

Fathima was eventually forced to surrender to the Afghan government in 2019. Sonia Sebastian alias Ayisha, Merrin Jacob alias Mariyam, and Raffaela were named as the other women arrested along with her. In 2019 it was reported that the identity of Fathima and Bexin was verified after the photographs were shown to Nimisha Fathima’s mother and Bexin’s mother also identified her son.

According to reports, Nimisha, a dental student from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, married Christian Bexin from Palakkad without telling her mother Bindu Sampath. The couple eventually converted to Islam. Bindu had been advised by Nimisha that she would be visiting Sri Lanka to pursue religious studies.

People from Kerala brainwashed into joining ISIS

In 2019, it was reported that out of 900 ISIS terrorists to surrender in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar, there were 10 women and children from Kerala who belonged to the families of terrorists.

In March 2020, 25 Sikhs were killed in an attack by Islamic State (IS) bombers on the Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara in Kabul. According to the IS, Abu Khalid Al-Hindi was one of the terrorists responsible for the bombing. On March 26, the IS publication Al Naba released a picture of Al-Hindi holding a Type 56 assault rifle and giving the traditional Tawhid one-finger salute.

The National Investigation Agency then stated that the Al-Hindi was Muhammad Muhsin, an engineering student from the Kasargod district of Kerala’s Thrikkarippur. The ISIS communique had stated that Al-Hindi wanted to avenge the ‘plight’ of Kashmiri Muslims.

In July 2022, it was reported that three men from Kerala identified as Midhilaj, Abdul, and Hamsa were sentenced to five years in prison for spreading ISIS ideology, recruiting youth for the terror outfit, and attempting to migrate to Syria. During 2016-17, these people were involved in recruiting people for ISIS from various areas of Kannur district in Kerala. Midhilaj and Abdul Razaq were arrested from Turkey when they were heading toward Syria.