Gauhar lost her cool after the duo discussed the concept of fasting in an interview shared by a page named Hijab Modern on Instagram. "I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it. I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly," Hailey said.

Popstar Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are one of Hollywood’s most loved celebrity pairs. But the power couple recently came under fire from Indian television actress Gauahar Khan for their comments on fasting during Ramzan.

Their statement didn’t go down well with the former Indian model. She made her displeasure known by posting the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it and the health benefits from it. Get an education. It’s okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly.” She also tagged both Justin and Hailey.

Gauhar lost her cool after the duo discussed the concept of fasting in an interview shared by a page named Hijab Modern on Instagram. “I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it. I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly,” stated the singer. Hailey then maintained that without having food for the whole day does not make sense to her.

“If you want to fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food, it never really made sense to me or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar,” she emphasised. “We’re totally like yeah, that’s why you are stupid,” she added.

The ‘Love Yourself’ singer is among the most followed celebrities on social media. He and Hailey regularly treat fans with their pictures and videos on Instagram.

