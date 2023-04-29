Following backlash on social media following an Amar Chitra Katha Facebook post eulogising ultra-left wing propagandist Arundhati Roy. As previously reported by OpIndia, the said Facebook post was later taken down. Now Arundhati Roy’s author profile page has also been deleted from the ACK website which was brought to attention by OpIndia.

Screengrab of the now-removed author profile of Arundhati Roy on ACK website

The now-removed author profile (archive) of Arundhati Roy on the website of Amar Chitra Katha described how Arundhati Roy is opposed to US foreign policy and India’s nuclear weapons policy, economic growth, and industrialization. It further mentions that Roy had campaigned alongside another ‘activist’ Medha Patkar during the Narmada Bachao Andolan.

On Thursday, April 27, Amar Chitra Katha published a Facebook post about controversial ultra-left-wing propagandist Arundhati Roy. The Facebook post by The Amar Chitra Katha Studio talked about Roy’s life and career as an author and screenplay writer. After netizens expressed their disappointment over ACK eulogising Arundhati Roy who is known for her anti-Hindu comments and for peddling fake news, the said Facebook post was deleted.