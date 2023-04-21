Amartya Sen has cried hoarse, alleging ‘arbitrary abuse of power’ after Visva Bharati University in West Bengal ordered him to vacate the 13 decimals of land that he is reportedly holding illegally by May 6 or within 15 days of the release of the most recent decree on April 19.

Responding to the directive, the economist on Thursday stated that the proper authorities should be notified to stop the university from abusing its power in an arbitrary manner. “Visva Bharati has announced that they would like to take away a part of my ancestral property, ‘if need be by use of such force as may be necessary’ as they have put it,” he remarked in a text message from the US. “We must take note of this threat of violence and ask the appropriate authorities to prevent such arbitrary abuse of power,” he added.

According to university authorities, he is in unauthorised occupation of 13 decimals (0.13 acres) of the 138-decimal land on which his ancestral home, Pratichi, is located.

On Thursday, a district land officer alleged that the plot’s status quo had been ordered by Bolpur’s executive magistrate. He claimed that the police are monitoring the plot around-the-clock and would not allow the varsity to use any force.

The philosopher was asked to return the 13 decimals that Visva-Bharati asserted he was illegally occupying in addition to the 125 decimals that were leased to his family, in three letters delivered to him in January of this year.

The notice reported that in accordance with the government of India advisories and CAG reports, the century-old Central institution was in urgent need of obtaining control of encroachments and also submitting a report to the ministry. It pronounced, “Amartya Kumar Sen and all concerned persons are liable to be evicted from the said premises if need be, by use of such force as may be necessary.”

“It is decided that 13 decimals of land having the dimension of 50 ft x 111 ft in the north-west corner of the scheduled premises is to be recovered from him,” the notice issued by Joint Registrar Asish Mahato read.

“Thus he can lawfully occupy 1.25 acres of land only, as lesses (for the residual period of lease) in the scheduled premises. He does not have the authority to occupy 1.38 acres of land in the scheduled premises,” it further proclaimed.

Amartya Sen lives in his ancestral home, ‘Pratichi,’ during his visits to Santiniketan. A few days ago, the central university sent him another notice, giving him until April 19 to respond and leave the ‘unauthorised’ area of land or face further action.

His response to an earlier show cause, per the institution, was false and factually erroneous, and Visva Bharati was the true owner of all the lands that had been infringed upon in the past, including the 13 decimals that he had inhabited.

Amartya Sen, however, continually refuted the accusation, arguing that while Visva Bharati had leased his father 1.25 acres of land for a specific amount of time, the disputed 13 decimals were actually purchased by his father, and he has all the necessary paperwork to prove it.

Gitikantha Majumdar, a resident handling the issue on Sen’s behalf in his absence, said the eviction order had surprised him. “The entire 1.38-acre leasehold has already been transferred in his (Sen’s) name by the land department,” he voiced.

“We have issued the order and our duty is to wait for the next 15 days. Then you will see the further developments,” informed a university official. His name has already appeared on the list of individuals illegally occupying land belonging to Visva Bharati University.