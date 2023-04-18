Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is in India to inaugurate the first ever Apple Stores in India. Apple has been present in India for over 25 years but the company never had dedicated stores in the country. The first-ever store was inaugurated by Cook in Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall located in the Bandra Kurla Complex on April 18 at 11 AM. The second store is scheduled for opening in Saket, Delhi, on April 20.

#WATCH | Apple CEO Tim Cook opens the gates to India's first Apple store at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex pic.twitter.com/MCMzspFrvp — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

The store opening event was attended by over 5,000 Apple fans. The store features the iconic black-and-yellow cab (kaali-peeli) colour combination-based design that is unique to Mumbai city. Apple has claimed that the BKC store is the most sustainable store the company has introduced so far. It has a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations making it completely carbon neutral.

Apple CEO @tim_cook welcomes the fans of the US tech giant & first customers at the launch of its first-ever Apple store in India at BKC, Mumbai on April 18. Here's everything you need to know about the store and Apple's plans in India: https://t.co/EUG046ct1J



By @NaandikaT pic.twitter.com/dIWzxZdQMi — Forbes India (@ForbesIndia) April 18, 2023

In a statement, Tim Cook said, “At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world. India has such a beautiful culture and incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity.”

Notably, the company has had an iOS App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru since 2017 that has hosted sessions for more than 15,000 developers so far. Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017. Since then, Apple has not only assembled iPhone models in the country but also produced an array of components.