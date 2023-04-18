Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurates first Apple Store in India: Read what makes their maiden store in BKC so special

The store opening event was attended by over 5,000 Apple fans. The store features the iconic black-and-yellow cab (kaali-peeli) colour combination-based design that is unique to Mumbai city. Apple has claimed that the BKC store is the most sustainable store the company has introduced so far.

Tim Cook
Tim Cook inaugurated first Apple store in India (Image: Forbes)
4

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is in India to inaugurate the first ever Apple Stores in India. Apple has been present in India for over 25 years but the company never had dedicated stores in the country. The first-ever store was inaugurated by Cook in Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall located in the Bandra Kurla Complex on April 18 at 11 AM. The second store is scheduled for opening in Saket, Delhi, on April 20.

The store opening event was attended by over 5,000 Apple fans. The store features the iconic black-and-yellow cab (kaali-peeli) colour combination-based design that is unique to Mumbai city. Apple has claimed that the BKC store is the most sustainable store the company has introduced so far. It has a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations making it completely carbon neutral.

In a statement, Tim Cook said, “At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world. India has such a beautiful culture and incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity.”

Notably, the company has had an iOS App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru since 2017 that has hosted sessions for more than 15,000 developers so far. Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017.  Since then, Apple has not only assembled iPhone models in the country but also produced an array of components.

