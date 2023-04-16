Sunday, April 16, 2023
HomeNews Reports"I will be killed in an encounter either by police or by my fellow...
News Reports
Updated:

“I will be killed in an encounter either by police or by my fellow criminals,” how Atiq Ahmed’s prophetic words came back to haunt him after 19 years

Following his murder, a nineteen-year-old statement made by the mafia don surfaced in the media, in which he predicted that he would not die in the usual manner, either the police would run into him or he would be murdered

OpIndia Staff
Atique Ahmed (in white kurta) and Ashraf Ahmed (in black kurta) going to the hospital, moments before their death.
Atiq Ahmed (in white kurta) and Ashraf Ahmed (in black kurta) heading to the hospital, moments before their death. (Source: Republic World)
9

On Saturday, April 15, Atiq Ahmed, the infamous Uttar Pradesh gangster with at least 100 criminal charges on him, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in front of the camera while they were on their way for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Following his murder, a nineteen-year-old statement made by the mafia don surfaced in the media, in which he predicted that he would not die in the usual manner, either the police would run into him or he would be murdered. “Encounter hoga. Ya police maari, ya koi apni biradari ka sirfira. Sadak ke kinare pade milab,” (I will be killed either in an encounter by police or by my fellow criminals) he stated way back in 2004.

The gangster-turned-politician had won five assembly elections from Allahabad West constituency. During his time in politics, he regularly held informal meetings with local journalists where he would speak to them candidly. In one of these meetings with selected reporters, he made a prediction about his death when asked how he saw his demise given that he is also a criminal. 

Sab ko pata hota hai anjaam kya hona hai. Kab tak taala ja sakta hai, yeh sab (contesting election) iski hi jaddojahad hai,” (As criminals, we all know what awaits us. Every day is a struggle to escape it and postpone the inevitable) he had foresighted.

When it was pointed out that he was contesting an election from Phulpur parliamentary seat from where India’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru had formerly served as a representative, he had responded, “Pandit ji ki tarah hum Naini Jail me bhi rahe hain. Woh kitab likhe wahan, humein apni history-sheet ki wajah se jana pada tha,” (I have also stayed in Naini jail, like Nehru. There, he penned books and I went because of my history-sheet).

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were murdered while talking to the media on their way to the hospital. The police arrested three individuals from the spot who surrendered after the killings. However, the state administration suspended several officers due to the incident. Atiq Ahmed apparently once murdered a family member of one of the three assailants.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAtiq Ahmed encounter; Asad Ahmed encounter
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,385FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com