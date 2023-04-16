In just 50 days, mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s empire has collapsed. After his son Asad Ahmed was gunned down in an encounter with UP Police Special Task Force (STF) on April 13 in Jhansi, mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants on Saturday night. Now Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen may surrender on Sunday, as per media reports. Shaista Parveen is a co-accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and she could not attend her son Asad Ahmed’s funeral on Saturday.

It is notable that Asad Ahmed who was also an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case was buried at Kasari Masari graveyard. Following Asad Ahmed’s death, rumours were rife that Shaista Parveen, who is absconding, might surrender, however, she did not do so. Parveen also carries a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on her head.

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer Vijay Mishra reportedly said that Shaista Parveen may surrender before the police today. According to sources, she may attend the last rites of her husband and surrender to the police.

It is notable that police have not yet given any such confirmation although searches are being conducted across the state to arrest her and others accused in the Umesh Pal murder. Reportedly, Guddu Muslim, who hurled bombs during the murder, has been nabbed from Nashik.

In the early hours of Sunday (April 16), during a media interaction advocate Vijay Mishra said that Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were being taken for medical examination and as soon as they entered the hospital, gunshots were heard. On the question of delayed action by the police, Mishra said that police acted promptly and nabbed the three assailants immediately who opened fire at the mafia brothers.

On April 15, the notorious gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was gunned down by three assailants in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Atiq and his brother Ashraf were brought to the hospital by the police for a medical check-up when the incident took place. The assassins were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, and Sunny.

Section 144 imposed in Prayagraj, police conduct march

In the aftermath of the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in all districts of the State. A large contingent of police has been deployed to avert any law and order situation.