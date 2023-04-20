In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a person named Mohammad Sajjad has been arrested by the police on Tuesday, April 18, for attacking four women with a razor blade. The police was searching for him for the last few days. Shocking revelations have been made regarding the motive of the accused behind attacking four young women.

The accused is a resident of the Basmandi area under the Kotwali Police Station precinct. Accused Sajjad was roaming on a bike without a number plate for the last twenty days in the secluded streets of Qila and Prem Nagar police station areas and attacking young women, leaving them severely injured. A case has been registered by one of the victims in Prem Nagar. After analyzing the CCTV footage available, the accused was arrested on Tuesday and the blade and bike used in the crime were also confiscated by the police.

During interrogation, accused Sajjad told the police that he attacked four women with a blade as he was directed by a Maulana of a local Mazar to do so in order to get rid of the case filed against him by his third wife Fiza.

The 42-year-old accused Sajjad has two sons and a daughter from his first wife Sabina and second wife Raveena. Accused Sajjad a carpenter by profession told the police that while he was in Jagatpur, he fell in love with a 25-year-old woman named Fiza and that the two also had a Nikah. However, the two later had a dispute following which Fiza filed a case against Sajjad. Some media reports have mentioned that the case has been filed by Raveena, the second wife of the accused.

To get rid of this legal dispute, the accused Sajjad started visiting a Mazar where a Maulana instigated him to harm working women on the occasion of the day and night of Jummah, not once but at least seven to nine times. The Maulana also instructed Sajjad to attack his targets between 7 pm and 9 pm. He asked the accused to be careful about the timings adding that only then the effect of the ‘magic’ would work. After committing the crime, the accused used to inform Maulana about the same. Before the accused harmed another woman, the police nabbed him.

Meanwhile, SP (City) Rahul Bhati said that for the past fifteen days, four women were attacked in the city adding that three cases were registered in the Qila area and one in Prem Nagar. SP Bhati also added that the police have not yet received any complaint against the Maulana of the said Mazar.