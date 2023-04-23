On Saturday, April 22, a blast was reported in the Nalanda district of Bihar and police arrived at the spot to launch an investigation. It has now been reported that among the two people who were injured in the blast, one Mohammad Adil has been arrested by the police. Mohammad Adil alias Khanna is currently receiving medical attention while in police custody.

The second person who suffered injuries in this explosion has been identified as Mohammad Jaan. The police have confirmed the occurrence of a blast in the Pahadpura area of Bihar Sharif and described it as a low-intensity explosion. Local witnesses say that they first heard the sound of an explosion and then saw smoke arising.

Initially, police after checking the CCTV footage of the incident accepted that there was white smoke emerging, however, they prima facie rejected the occurrence of a blast. Mohammad Adil who is currently under police custody is a painter by profession. It is being said that other than Mohammad Adil and Mohammad John, two other people also sustained injuries. Meanwhile, Mohammad Adil alias Khanna has accused Mohammad John of the blast. Adil alleged that John used firecrackers to cause a blast as he returned from somewhere.

The incident reportedly took place at a hut in Nayatola. According to the police, the FSL team investigated the matter and the police is also conducting further probe.

According to Nalanda District Superintendent of Police Ashok Mishra, Mohammad Adil is being treated in police custody at Sadar Hospital. SP Mishra added that Mohammad Adil will be questioned after he recovers from his injuries.