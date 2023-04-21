Friday, April 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBuzzfeed News shuts down operations, blames lack of profitability: Details
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Buzzfeed News shuts down operations, blames lack of profitability: Details

Buzzfeed's CEO stated that he 'overinvested' in its News Division, despite being faced with a lot of obstacles

OpIndia Staff
Buzzfeed News shuts down operations, blames lack of profitability: Details
Buzzfeed News shuts down operations
4

On Thursday (April 20), American ‘liberal’ media company Buzzfeed announced that it is shutting down its News Division as part of its workforce reduction strategy.

In an email, CEO Jonah Peretti informed that 15% of staffers are being laid off across different teams. “While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we’ve determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization,” he emphasised.

Peretti also stated that Buzzfeed had ‘overinvested’ in its News Division, despite being faced with a lot of obstacles including the Coronavirus pandemic, tech recession, declining digital advertising market, falling stock market and a tough economy.

“Dealing with all of these obstacles at once is part of why we’ve needed to make the difficult decisions to eliminate more jobs and reduce spending,” he added.

Jonah Peretti also informed, “Additionally, I made the decision to overinvest in BuzzFeed News because I love their work and mission so much. This made me slow to accept that the big platforms wouldn’t provide the distribution or financial support required to support premium, free journalism purpose-built for social media.”

The CEO of the liberal media company expressed remorse for not holding the company to ‘higher standards of profitability’ and thus failing to provide a buffer during downturns. The company will, however, continue to run HuffPost, which it acquired in 2020.

“I’ve learned from these mistakes, and the team moving forward has learned from them as well,” Mr. Peretti wrote. “We know that the changes and improvements we are making today are necessary steps to building a better future,” Peretti said.

Meanwhile, the affected employees of Buzzfeed News will be given the opportunity to apply for ‘select roles’ at Buzzfeed.com and HuffPost. It must be mentioned that BuzzFeed News was founded in 2011 and won the Pulitzer Prize in 2021.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBuzzfeed News shuts down
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com