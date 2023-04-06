On April 5 (local time), another Hindu temple in Canada was vandalised by anti-India elements. The walls of the Satyanarayan temple located in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue of Windsor were damaged. The police found graffiti of anti-Indian slurs and comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on the wall. The police have released CCTV footage of the incidents in which masked miscreants were seen painting graffiti on the temple walls.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE

Two suspects wanted for hate-motivated graffitihttps://t.co/yOvlYU4ykn@CStoppers with information pic.twitter.com/5bT4ukynSq — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 5, 2023

The miscreants wrote ‘Declare Modi terrorist’ and ‘Hindustan murdabad’ the Temple. The police are looking for the two suspects involved in the incident. In a press release, the police said, “The Windsor Police Service is investigating vandalism at a local Hindu temple as a hate-motivated incident.

On April 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a Hindu temple in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue following a report of hate-motivated vandalism. Officers discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building.

Through investigation, officers obtained a video that showed two suspects in the area just after 12 AM. In the video, one suspect appears to commit vandalism on the wall of the building while the other keeps watch.

At the time of the incident, one suspect wore a black sweater, black pants with a small white logo on the left leg, and black and white high-top running shoes. The second suspect wore black pants, a sweatshirt, shoes, and socks.

Residents near the temple are encouraged to check their home surveillance or dashcam video footage between 11 PM and 1 AM for evidence of the suspects.”

The police have provided phone numbers and web addresses for submitting information anonymously. The police said, “Anyone with information is asked to call the Morality Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4362. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.”

Anti-Hindu and anti-India activities in Canada

The anti-Hindu and anti-India elements, especially pro-Khalistani living in Canada, have been actively attacking Hindu and Indian government establishments in the country. In February 2023, Ram Temple in Mississauga, Canada, was attacked. In January this year, the Hindu temple in Brampton was attacked. Since the Punjab government and central agencies initiated a crackdown on pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh, pro-Khalistanis living in Canada and in other countries have attacked and protested outside the Indian government’s establishments in the respective countries.