Watch: Congress workers protest in Bengaluru over ticket distribution ahead of Karnataka state assembly elections

Congress workers on Monday, April 3, took to protests over ticket distribution ahead of Karnataka state assembly elections.

#WATCH | Congress leaders and workers from various constituencies protest outside the party office in Bengaluru to demand tickets for the upcoming #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/hXihZFxths — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

As per the video shared by news agency ANI, the party workers were protesting outside the office in Bengaluru demanding tickets. They also resorted to sloganeering.

Saleem Ahmed, state unit’s Working President, while speaking to news agency ANI said that there is a lot of demand for the tickets. He said that there is the CEC meeting tomorrow and the ticket distribution will be discussed and finalised.

Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 10th May 2023 and results will be declared on 13th May 2023.