Monday, April 3, 2023
Watch: Congress workers protest in Bengaluru over ticket distribution ahead of Karnataka state assembly elections

Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 10th May 2023 and results will be declared on 13th May 2023.

Karnataka Congress workers protesting for ticket distribution
Congress workers on Monday, April 3, took to protests over ticket distribution ahead of Karnataka state assembly elections.

As per the video shared by news agency ANI, the party workers were protesting outside the office in Bengaluru demanding tickets. They also resorted to sloganeering.

Saleem Ahmed, state unit’s Working President, while speaking to news agency ANI said that there is a lot of demand for the tickets. He said that there is the CEC meeting tomorrow and the ticket distribution will be discussed and finalised.

