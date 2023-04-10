Controversy has erupted around Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama after a video went viral on social media in which he asked a young boy to “suck his tongue” after he kissed the kid on the lips. The netizens were furious and demanded action against Dalai Lama.

Disclaimer: the video below could be triggering.

So the Dalai Lama is kissing an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tries to touch his tongue.



He actually says “suck my tongue”



Now why would he do that?

🤔 pic.twitter.com/4GJMJZtRCj — Joost Broekers (@JoostBroekers) April 8, 2023

In the video, the child leaned to pay his respect, but the spiritual leader patted a kiss on his lips. A few seconds later, he stuck his tongue out and pointed to his mouth, saying, “Can you suck my tongue”.

Reacting to the video, many netizens have called Dalai Lama’s behaviour ‘creepy’ and ‘disgusting’. Twitter user Sangita said, “Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past, too, he’s had to apologise for his sexist comments. But saying – Now suck my tongue to a small boy, is disgusting.”

Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past too, he’s had to apologize for his sexist comments. But saying – Now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting.

pic.twitter.com/z2qMGignHO — Sangita (@Sanginamby) April 9, 2023

Another Twitter user ElyiusThor said, “This is a disgusting, vile and shameful display by a religious leader. Had this been the action of a Catholic priest, it would have been all over the mainstream media, but because it’s by an exiled Dalai Lama, they will just sweep it under the carpet away from public view.”

This is a disgusting, vile and shameful display by a religious leader. Had this been the action of a Catholic priest, it would have been all over the mainstream media, but because it’s by an exiled Dalai Lama, they will just sweep it under the carpet away from public view. pic.twitter.com/jy2UXrHkUu — Yes, it’s me (@ElysiusThor) April 9, 2023

Dalai Lama has sparked controversies in the past as well. A few years ago, he said that if his successor was to be a woman, she would have to be an “attractive” one. Later, he had to apologise for the comment.

However, his followers and supporters are justifying it by saying he was “joking around” and there is a tradition to stick out their tongue in Tibet as a mark of respect. According to Berkeley University, “Sticking out one’s tongue is a sign of respect or agreement and was often used as a greeting in traditional Tibetan culture. According to Tibetan folklore, a cruel ninth-century Tibetan king had a black tongue, so people stick out their tongues to show that they are not like him (and aren’t his reincarnation).”