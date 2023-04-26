On April 13, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addressed the media and showed his degree under “Degree Dikhao Abhiyaan”. He was the last AAP leader to show his degree under the “Degree Dikhao Campaign”.

“डिग्री दिखाओ अभियान” में एक और AAP नेता ने अपनी Degree दिखाई‼️@Saurabh_MLAgk ने अपनी Engineering और Law की Degree/Marksheets दिखाई



बोले — मुझे नहीं लगता यह करने में प्रधानमंत्री जी को कोई दिक्कत होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/qc4DimRaom — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 13, 2023

Before him, Jasmine Shah on April 10 and the education minister of Delhi, Aatishi Marlena, showed her degree on camera on April 9 and announced that one AAP leader would come on camera and show his or her degree every day.

Some AAP supporters also jumped in and published screenshots and photographs of their degrees. However, it has been over ten days since Bharadwaj showed his degree, and no other AAP leader has come forward to carry forward the campaign.

AAP’s campaign aimed to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Gujarat High Court imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for seeking a copy of PM Modi’s degree from Gujarat University. The request filed under RTI was a waste of resources as PM Modi’s degree was already in the public domain. AAP also spread disinformation by sharing a cropped clip of an old interview with PM Modi, where he had said he did not attend regular college. AAP leaders shared the clip after cutting the part where he said he did his graduation and post-graduation via distance education.

AAP also questioned the font used in the degree of PM Modi and claimed the font was launched by Microsoft years after the degree was issued. However, AAP’s claims were stupid as Microsoft did not create the font but only bought its rights in 1990. The font in question was in use for centuries.

OpIndia’s investigation into educational qualifications of AAP Leaders

When AAP launched the degree Dikhao campaign in the first week of April, OpIndia did some digging and using the publicly available information on the Election Commission of India’s website; we found out that AAP’s 29 out of 62 MLAs in Delhi and 37 out of 92 MLAs in Punjab do not have graduation degrees. 9 MLAs in Delhi and 19 MLAs in Punjab did not complete even the 12th class. Even the former education minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, is a diploma holder and did not pursue a degree course. Not to forget, former AAP leader Jitender Singh Tomar, who served as Delhi’s law minister, was arrested in June 2015 for using a forged degree while filing his nomination for the Delhi elections.

It is unclear if AAP is going to restart the campaign any time soon.