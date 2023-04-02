Sunday, April 2, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: PWD bulldozes illegal dargah encroaching footpath in the Nizamuddin area
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: PWD bulldozes illegal dargah encroaching footpath in the Nizamuddin area

With tight security arrangements, the PWD team used bulldozers to demolish the illegal construction near the mosque in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area opposite Mathura Road.

OpIndia Staff
dargah
The caretaker of the dargah claimed that this dargah is 500 years old. Image Source: YouTube Channel of India TV
13

An illegal construction of a dargah near the Nizamuddin area of Delhi was bulldozed on Friday, 31st March 2023, by the Delhi PWD. A large number of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed for security during the action. With tight security arrangements, the PWD team used bulldozers to demolish the illegal construction near the mosque in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area opposite Mathura Road.

The demolished structure was known as the Dargah of Syed Abdullah Bhurai Shah Baba. Yusuf Beg, the caretaker of this alleged Mazar, said, “This tomb is about 500 years old. This is from the time when there was neither a road nor a footpath. I talked with the DM recently. At that time he asked us to remove some parts. We removed the 13-meter part. Still, this action was taken. The PWD team removed the tin shed, and demolished two rooms and walls.”

According to PWD, a notice was issued to remove the encroachment by this Mazar. The bulldozers demolished the structure of the dargah and rooms where the caretaker lived so that the footpath can be used by pedestrians. However, the tombs have been kept intact. The caretaker of the Dargah said that the land belongs to the Waqf board, while the DM says that they need this space for footpaths. Notably, Delhi Development Authorities and the Waqf board are already having a dispute regarding the land behind the demolished dargah.

The PWD department is carrying out an encroachment demolition drive in Delhi for the last few days. Recently, the stairs encroaching the footpath in front of the under-construction Congress headquarters on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road were also bulldozed by PWD.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsillegal muslim dargah
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NYTimes loses verified badge on Twitter

ANI -
Twitter first introduced verified accounts in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organisations, and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine, not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification. 
News Reports

Amid media reports of Hindus leaving their homes in Sasaram after Ram Navami violence, Bihar police claims situation under control

OpIndia Staff -
Violence broke out in Bihar's Sasaram on March 31, day after Ram Navami celebrations concluded. However, Bihar Police is claiming that the situation is under control.

‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans raised in Una in Gujarat on Jumma during Ramzan, stone pelting also took place, read details

Ten days after conviction in defamation case, Rahul Gandhi appeals against 2 years jail sentence, read details

Banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Liberation Force takes responsibility for setting fires at three locations across Haryana, Delhi and UP

Wanted criminal Rashid, accused of murdering Suresh Raina’s relative, killed in a UP Police encounter

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,947FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com