Sunday, April 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDid the Olympics really 'reserve' Gold Medals for protesting Indian wrestlers?
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial MediaSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Did the Olympics really ‘reserve’ Gold Medals for protesting Indian wrestlers?

The issue between the federation and athletes has been boiling up for a long time as these international players want direct entry into the Olympics and other international competitions, without competing in the nationals which is being opposed.

OpIndia Staff
Protesting wrestlers did not get medals from olympics without competing
Sarcastic fake screenshot is making rounds on social media claiming olympics kept aside medals for protesting wrestlers (Image: NDTV)
4

On April 29, a screenshot allegedly from the Olympics started making rounds on social media platforms. It was claimed that the Olympics had kept aside a few medals for the protesting wrestlers so they could take them home without competing.

Tweet claiming Olympics keep aside medals for protesting wrestlers to take home without competing. Source: WA

The screenshot read, “We have been closely monitoring the protests by wrestlers in India, and it has been conveyed to us that they want a direct entry in the Olympic games without playing at national level and medical clearance. Hence, the international Olympic committee has decided to keep a few gold medals reserved for the Phogat sisters, which they can take home without playing any game at the Olympics.”

The screenshot, however, was a fake. OpIndia checked the timeline of the Olympics’ Twitter handle and did not find any such tweet.

 The origin of the sarcastic tweet

The origin of the sarcastic tweet is the statement that the protesting wrestlers have made. Notably, the wrestlers who are protesting claiming the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexually harassed the athletes. In several statements during the protests, they demanded direct entry to the Olympics without competing for the nationals. Ideally, athletes who compete at the national level should get a chance to show their potential on the international platform.

The issue between the federation and athletes has been boiling up for a long time as these international players want direct entry into the Olympics and other international competitions, without competing in the nationals which is being opposed. In a recent statement, Vignesh Phogat said a separate federation for wrestlers in Haryana has been created and none of the protesting wrestlers would compete in nationals. She claimed they are ready to compete at the Olympics directly.

The protests against WFI President

On April 28 the Delhi police told the Supreme Court that it is ready to file an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, amid a second round of protests by several wrestlers demanding action against him alleging sexual harassment. Wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual harassment and intimidation. After the hearing in the Supreme Court, the wrestlers demanded that the WFI president be put in jail and the protest will continue until this happens.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsOlympic medals. Phogat sisters, Bajrang Punia
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
629,976FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com