Vihangi Joshipura, the Director of LIIT Marketing Agency, has recently courted controversy after her old, Hinduphobic tweets went viral on social media.

In February this year, Vihangi tweeted an objectionable image, which equated the sacred Hindu mantra of ‘Aum’ with a vagina and penis. “The scientific meaning of Aum as per the Hindu religious text,” the text on the image read.

It was also accompanied by a visual depiction of male and female private parts. “Now what,” Joshipura had said in the derogatory tweet.

On Tuesday (April 4), she stirred the hornet’s nest again by claiming that Lord Ram ‘lived like bhikari’ while demon king Ravan was supposedly ‘rich as f*ck.’ The archive of the tweet can be accessed here.

It must be mentioned that the disturbing Hinduphobic tweets were posted by Vihangi Joshipura from her alternate Twitter handle ‘Doja Rat (@rat_soja).’

Who is Vihangi Joshipura

In a tweet (archive) posted in January this year, she introduced herself as the owner of LIIT Marketing Agency. “I’ll share tips, tricks, hacks and lessons I’ve learned on my journey getting here,” she had tweeted from her account ‘Vihangi Joshipura (@vihangimj)’

Hi! I’m the owner of @liitmarketing and I’ll share tips, tricks, hacks and lessons I’ve learned on my journey getting here.

Follow for more! — Vihangi Joshipura (@vihangimj) January 13, 2023

As per the ‘about’ section (archive) of LIIT’s website, Vihangi Joshipura is listed as the Director of the Marketing agency.

“I am a social media manager who can help your business reach its goals. My expertise includes creating and executing engaging social media content, increasing brand awareness, and driving more website traffic. Apart from this, I have founded 2 businesses myself and have been managing them for over two years now,” her profile read.

Vihangi Joshipura (@v1hangi) boasts of 12,500 followers on Instagram. The URL of LIIT Marketing Agency is also included in her bio.

Vihangi Josipura cries foul, netizens refuse to buy her ‘hack theory’

Following the controversy, Vihangi took to the micro-blogging platform to distance herself from the contentious tweets. In a tweet (archive) on Friday (April 7), Vihangi Joshipura identified herself as a ‘proud Hindu’ whose account was supposedly hacked without her knowledge.

“As a proud hindu, I am shocked and saddened to see hurtful content put up through my account. My old acc (doja_rat) was hacked and used to impersonate me without my knowledge for a while now. I strongly oppose the tweets. My religious sentiments have also been deeply hurt,” she claimed.

As a proud hindu, I am shocked and saddened to see hurtful content put up through my account. My old acc (doja_rat) was hacked and used to impersonate me without my knowledge for a while now. I strongly oppose the tweets. My religious sentiments have also been deeply hurt.(1/n) — Vihangi Joshipura (@vihangimj) April 7, 2023

The Director of LIIT Marketing Agency then alleged that she received threats over tweets posted from her ‘hacked’ account. “Once again, I am shocked and saddened. Please ignore any messages from accounts impersonating me – this is my only account,” she added.

and my views on our gods.

Once again, I am shocked and saddened. Please ignore any messages from accounts impersonating me – this is my only account. (3/n) — Vihangi Joshipura (@vihangimj) April 7, 2023

Social media users, however, dismissed her ‘hack theory’ and lambasted her for making excuses instead of being apologetic about her Hinduphobic behaviour. “This is a very old technique that has worn out lol – My Account was Hacked,” wrote one Preetam Rao.

This is a very old technique that has worn out lol.



“mY AccOunT WaS HaCkED” 😂😂😂😂 — Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) April 7, 2023

One Raja Babu shared a scene from the movie ‘Baghban’ and mocked Joshipura for not being good at telling lies.

One Tushar Agarwal questioned her claims on a serious note. He inquired, “If your account was hacked, how did you manage to deactivate it?”

1. If your account was hacked, how did you manage to deactivate it ?



2. Let’s suppose it was in fact hacked, why not immediately delete that tweet and apologise and take necessary steps to restore the login information.



Reality : Woke banne chali ji, joke banke reh gayin. — Tushar Agarwal (@abeytusshar) April 7, 2023

“Let’s suppose it was in fact hacked, why not immediately delete that tweet and apologise and take necessary steps to restore the login information. Reality : Woke banne chali ji, joke banke reh gayin (You wanted to be woke but ended up being a joke),” he further emphasised.