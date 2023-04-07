Donald Trump, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress-Left ecosystem and the corrupt media: Why we have only ourselves to blame for the deceit

We do not need reminders about the power of control over the narrative. It is shoved right into our faces so often, we are immune to it. This happens to residents living near a polluted river that emits foul smell – after a while, the nose and the brain just tune it out. In the political arena, we have similarly tuned out the leftist cabal’s control over narratives and “facts” to such an extent that we take their blatant propaganda as truth or news.

It needs no repetition that Stalinist Indian left controls narratives in India, in partnership with fascist, casteist and corrupt looter dynasties. This helps them keep the focus away from their rapes, mass murders and crimes against humanity both in India and by their handlers in Beijing or Moscow when it was still in business. The global woke liberal left controls it in the English-speaking Western world. Their hands may not be bloodied with communist crimes but they have enough of their own in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere to need more blood.

Recent events have driven home the control in ways we must recognise, learn and understand.

An ex-President has been “indicted”. For what? For supposedly paying hush money to some porn star. Remember Clinton and his numerous affairs? Do you want to believe that none were paid off or compensated? Senator Edwards who often spoke of “two Americas” did the same.

Joe Rogan raised these questions. Far from questioning the powerful, AP does a “fact check” on such allegations and tells us Clinton paying Paula Jones was “different and legal”. This is the job of the press, you see. Speaking truth to power is only for some. For the rest, it is something else I would rather not say in print. Reminds you of Indian “liberal” media, and its “fact-checkers” that rush to the aid of corrupt dynasts whenever needed.

When the Clinton scandal was raging, we were told to “move on” and focus on his politics and not his personal failures. In fact, the liberal website moveon.org was launched exactly to tell us this! But Trump is being hunted by the entire liberal-controlled “justice” system in the US and we are told to focus on his crimes. Amazing that after nearly ten years of non-stop propaganda in liberal media about Russia etc, this is all they could lay their hands on, that too after squeezing the relevant parts of an ex-aide who will likely tell anything to get away light, given the way plea “bargaining” works in the USA. Even this may end up as a damp squib once it moves up the judicial process.

As if that were not enough, Matt Taibbi, one of the journalists that participated in Elon Musk’s expose of Twitter and its arbitrary censorship and purges under the woke left Gestapo regime of Gadde & Parag has been “visited” by IRS. You know, like Tom Hagen paying a nice friendly visit over dinner on film producer Woltz. Perhaps a severed horse’s head will show up too. The warning is clear and chilling. Don’t take on the woke deep state.

But do you recall seeing any “democracy in danger” Op-Eds? Any concerns expressed by diplomats in Germany or France? Any drop in the V-Dem index? Any debates in UK Parliament? The $2-a-word media servants that outrage often are silent.

Now let us turn to the case of our fascist Shehzade Tuqlaq who made a nasty remark insulting an entire class of backward people. Imagine if someone from BJP had said this off, not the Modi clan, but the Khans. Can you imagine the outrage in global media?

When he was taken to court in proper legal ways, under laws made by his own family and his own party and punished by a lower court, with more than adequate recourse to higher levels of judiciary available, where in all likelihood, enlightened liberal lordships will throw it out pronto, it became a “democracy in danger” event!

The entire corrupt media ecosystem that was happily living off-the-table scrap in the looting era, sings a different tune this time – focus NOT on what Rahul said or how defaming and insulting it is. But on the fact that Modi is killing the opposition! Let me repeat – if you ever doubt the bigoted venom of Rahul’s arrogant statement, just replace “Modi” with “Khan”. And see how the Ranaas and Sabas as well as the NYTs of the world will react.

Leftist propaganda mouthpiece The Hindu, in its Editorial, is more worried about Trump “extracting every ounce of political capital” than the witch hunt – something they will never say of Rahul Gandhi of course! And Hindu doesn’t even want to say it is a blatant misuse of power out of its own mouth – that is left for Trump to say and quoted indirectly, only where convenient, and garnished with such narrative serving comments.

Mind you, unlike Taibbi, Rahul is no ordinary citizen. A battalion of high-priced lawyers, who we ordinary Indians can’t even afford to pay in lakhs for 1 hour of billing, are ready to rush to his rescue. His family ruled us for half a century and still controls several states and he himself wants to be our PM. As Lee Kuan Yew once said, he might indeed become one, as he is young and voters tend to vote out incumbents at some point.

If ever there was a case of holding the powerful to be accountable for what they say and do, this is a good case. But he wants to be above all law and a corrupt ecosystem built on our looted wealth sings along with him!

Mind you, despite such venomous attack on a backward caste group, all he had to do was simply apologise. His family has enough experience in that – just check what Motilalji did to get our Bharat Ratna Jawaharlal out of Nabha prison! Or perhaps Jairam Ramesh should have coached him – he has been there and done it too!

Let us blame ourselves

But I am not blaming Rahul or the media. I am blaming ourselves.

We have “tuned out” the stench of CONLEFT media setting narratives. We have forgotten the simple truth – when you read or watch mainstream media and its high priests, you are basically watching paid propaganda. Most of them are corrupt, more elite, more nepotist, and more undeserving princelings than the fascist clown Prince they bat for.

For too long, we swallowed anything these brown noses put out assuming it to be true news and unbiased opinion. We have allowed a bunch of apparatchiks that espouse ideologies of rapist savagery and mass murders and worship demons like Mao, Pol Pot, Stalin and Kim Jong to tell us what is “liberal”. Remember you can’t donate to a pro-India politician in the US. He will go to jail if he accepts your money. But Soros can spend as he wishes to unseat Modi and questioning him is fascism.

We have gotten “fact-checking” completely wrong and have led ourselves to a situation where Palazzo or Politburo tells us what facts are.

We have drawn an imaginary circle around the servant quarters of 10JP and assumed that anyone outside that circle is not a journalist or a “fact checker”. They are the liberal equivalent of “wajib ul qatl” a concept borrowed from their all-weather allies. Pretty much anything can be done to them or threatened, and that’s perfectly acceptable and Editors Guild etc can stay silent.

We are in awe of the rewards and awards they grant to each other – by assuming those are for good work. Yes, they are, but then the “good work” is serving the CONLEFT cause.

Once we let the scales drop from our eyes, we can see the truth for what it is.

And see why we are told that Trump or Taibbi are criminals, but Rahul Gandhi is a martyr for democracy.