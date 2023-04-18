Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Elon vs CBC: Read how Canadian public broadcaster got labelled ‘69% govt funded’ and stopped Twitter operations

In a tweet, Musk said, "Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they’re “less than 70% government-funded”, so we corrected the label."

CBC stopped Twitter activity
Canadian public broadcaster CBC stopped Twitter activity after being labelled as government funded media (Image: CBC/IE)
On April 17 (local time) Canadian public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada announced that it has paused its Twitter activities. In a tweet, it wrote, “Our journalism is impartial and independent. To suggest otherwise is untrue. That is why we are pausing our activities on Twitter.” CBC took the step after Twitter labelled it as Government Funded Media.

In a Tweet, thread CBC wrote, “Twitter’s own policy defines government-funded media as cases where the government “may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content,” which is clearly not the case with CBC/Radio-Canada.”

It further added that CBC Radio Canada is a publicly funded broadcaster through a parliamentary appropriation that was voted upon by all members of the Parliament in Canada.

Earlier on April 12, in an official statement, CBC Radio Canada pointed out that it received a letter from Twitter urging them to apply for the Government-funded Media label for the CBC’s various news-related accounts.

The statement read, “Yesterday, a letter to Twitter urged the platform to “apply the Government-funded Media label to the CBC’s various news-related accounts.” We can’t comment on the motives behind the letter.

Twitter’s own policy defines government-funded media as cases where the government “may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content,” which is clearly not the case with CBC/Radio-Canada.

As every Canadian knows, CBC/Radio-Canada is publicly funded. Its editorial independence is protected by law in the Broadcasting Act.

‘69 per cent government funded’

Soon after CBC raised objection over the label, Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk took cognisance of the matter and acted accordingly.

Commenting on the thread by TitterDaily, he mentioned that the label was changed to ‘70% government funded’ which was in accordance with the 2021-22 annual report of CBC.

However, a Twitter user pointed out that CBC should get the benefit of the doubt and get a better label of ‘69% government funded’ to which Musk agreed.

In a tweet, Musk said, “Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they’re “less than 70% government-funded”, so we corrected the label.”

The steps taken by the social media platform did not please the public broadcaster that later announced it would stop its activity on Twitter.

Earlier, other media houses including British Broadcaster BBC stopped their Twitter activities after they were labelled as Government Funded Media.

