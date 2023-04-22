A Hindu girl from Bardoli in Gujarat accused her Muslim husband Shoaib Ibrahim Rawat of forcing her to convert and torturing her mentally and physically for it. A complaint was registered against Shoaib Ibrahim Rawat in this regard.

The Hindu girl fell in love with Shoaib Ibrahim Rawat while studying together in college. Later, he forced her to marry himself by luring, blackmailing and threatening her. In 2019, Shoaib took the girl to Surat and registered a marriage there without letting the girl know.

The girl was not happy with her husband. After getting married, Shoaib regularly forced the girl to leave Hinduism and convert to Islam. The girl did not have parents and lived with her relatives before getting married. In the initial days of her married life, the girl continued to endure this torture.

But Shoaib Ibrahim Rawat did not stop the torture. The girl then filed a complaint against him at the Bardoli police station. The Brdoli police are taking further action based on her complaint.

Zeeshanuddin of Vadodara barged into a Hindu girl’s home to threaten her

In another incident that took place in Vadodara, one Zeeshanuddin Shaikh entered the house of a Hindu girl and threatened to kill her and her fiance. The 21-year-old girl, a resident of Tarsali, has lodged a police complaint alleging that Zeeshanuddin Shaikh and his friends forcibly barged into her house and threatened to kill her for not talking to him on the phone. He also threatened that he will kill her fiance. Police have initiated further action after the victim lodged a complaint about the incident.

When the matter came to the notice of local Hindu organisations, they also reached out to help the victim’s family. While speaking to OpIndia, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Tarsali division minister Saikumar Pillai said, “The love jihad angle cannot be ruled out in this case. The way the accused entered the victim’s house fearlessly and the way he threatened her, reflects his mentality.”