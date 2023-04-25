How a bakery owner framed actress Chrisann Pereira in drug case

The day was April 1, 2023. Actress Chrisann Pereira landed at the Sharjah International Airport but to her surprise, there was none to receive her.

A little later, she discovered that there was even no hotel booking in her name. In a state of panic, the 27-year-old actress called her father in Mumbai. Chrisann told him that she was asked to carry a trophy with her.

Her father asked her to notify the police, stationed at the airport. And soon, Chrisann was behind bars. It has been 24 days since the actress is serving time in Sharjah prison.

The chain of events, leading to her travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the subsequent arrest, is nothing short of a movie plot.

On March 23 this year, Chrisann’s mother Pramila received a message from a man named Rajesh Borate. He introduced himself as ‘Ravi’ and claimed that he was from a talent management company.

He informed Pramila about an audition for a web series, which was supposedly taking place in Sharjah. Rajesh thereafter met Chrisann on March 31 and gave her a trophy. He told her to carry it with her and hand it over to someone in Sharjah.

Fast forward to April 1, the security at the Sharjah airport found cannabis and opium stuffed inside the trophy. The actress was taken into custody. Her family notified the Mumbai police, which initially took no action.

Later, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Vakola police station and a probe was launched into the matter. The Mumbai police found that Chrisann Pereira was framed by a bakery owner named Anthony Paul and his accomplice Rajesh.

Reportedly, Paul’s sister stays in the same building as Chrisann’s mother Premila. The duo had a heated argument on two different occasions, once for not wearing during mask the Covid-19 pandemic and over her pet causing a nuisance in her building.

An angry Anthony Paul sought to take revenge against Premila by framing her daughter as a ‘drug mule’ in Sharjah. He used Rajesh to carry out its nefarious designs and tipped the Sharjah police about Chrisann being in possession of drugs.

The Mumbai police arrested both Paul and Rajesh on Monday (April 24) and booked them under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

They were produced before a court on Tuesday (April 25). The cops are now hoping to extradite the actress from Sharjah by presenting their findings and using diplomatic channels.

It has now come to light that Paul had similarly tried to frame 4 other individuals, namely, Ken Rodricks, Clayton Rodricks, Munisha and Rishikesh Pandya. While three managed to escape, Clayton was also arrested by the Sharjah police.

The family of actress Chrisann Pereira is now waiting for her safe return to India. The actress has performed in movies such as ‘Sadak 2’, ‘Thinkistan’ and ‘Batla House.’