Police prevented Dr Sukanta Majumdar, the president of the West Bengal BJP, from visiting Shibpur in Howrah on Sunday morning because section 144 has been imposed in the area following violence during Rama Navami. The BJP leader stated that the current state of affairs in Howrah is not normal and called for a CBI investigation into the violence. He alleged that while BJP leaders are not allowed to visit the area, TMC leaders are visiting the violence-hit area unobstructed.

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar stopped by police from going to violence-hit Shibpur in Howrah as Section 144 is imposed in the area pic.twitter.com/H0bP2UVy5e — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Sukanta Majumdar was stopped by police near the second Hooghly Bridge while trying to visit the Shibpur area in Howrwah where violence had taken place after a Rama Navami procession was attacked on Thursday. He had a heated argument with the police over the denial of permission to visit the place.

When cops told him that he can’t go ahead due to restrictions under Section 144, he asked why minister Arup Roy was allowed to go. “Arup Roy has additional constitutional rights?” he asked.

During a conversation with the media, he asserted that he will inform the West Bengal governor Dr C.V. Ananda Bose of the situation on the ground. He emphasised that many residents of the city are frightened.

He said, “While we are being stopped, TMC ministers are visiting the region in violation of Section 144. Law and order have entirely collapsed. Police are working for one community, under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Bengalis should be aware that the CM solely works for members of one religion and not the entire state.”

Referring to the recent murder of BJP leader Raju Jha, he charged, “People are being shot dead in broad daylight.” He added, “We will meet the governor once he returns, but until then, I will call him to update him on the situation.”

#WATCH | “West Bengal CM not for all but only one for people of one religion,” says West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar after he is stopped from meeting victims of Shibpur violence in Howrah. pic.twitter.com/zLluKLLw9i — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

He insisted that the Central and State governments ought to consult each other regarding the stationing of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Howrah.

Sukanta Majumdar met the victims of the recent Howrah violence while visiting a temple in Howrah before his unsuccessful visit to Shibpur.

#WATCH | Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP President meets victims of recent violence during his visit to a temple in Howrah pic.twitter.com/Pt9oylK9Y4 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Earlier, while talking about Raju Jha’s killing by unidentified gunmen in Purba Bardhaman, he maintained, “We will visit there and talk to people before making any decision.” He described it as a rare occurrence and likened it to gangster activity, adding to the mounting evidence of the collapse of West Bengal’s law and order system.

#WATCH | “Law & order has collapsed in West Bengal,” says

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, State BJP President on Howrah violence and death of BJP leader Raju Jha was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Purba Bardhaman. pic.twitter.com/RKOGWL5wm2 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Trinamool’s state secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh defended the police, saying that as a minister Arup Roy has the authority to go to restricted areas, but the BJP state president does not have such authority.

Violence erupted in Howrah, West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday and Friday. Stones were thrown at the processions, shops and cars were set on fire, and both public and private property was vandalised by the rioters. The state’s Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) is currently conducting an inquiry into the violence. Two cases have been registered and 38 perpetrators are already taken into custody in connection with the probe.