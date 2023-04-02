The investigation into the violence that occurred during Ram Navami processions in Howrah, West Bengal, on Thursday and Friday has been taken up by the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team of the investigation agency reached Shibpur police station and took over the probe.

The investigation has been started by a special team under the direction of Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury. A police spokesperson stated, “The state CID has officially taken over the investigation into the case on Saturday. Our team visited the areas which witnessed violence and collected evidence.”

The FIR, case details, and other relevant documents were gathered by CID. The team visited regions where violence occurred along with senior personnel from the Howrah police commissionerate.

“I request everyone to be calm. Now, there is no reason to fear. The situation is fully under control. People are moving normally. A total of 38 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Two cases have been registered,” informed Howrah Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathi.

He added that area dominance exercises are being carried out by the Police to increase public confidence while Section 144 has been implemented in select areas.

A large police contingent monitored the bylanes in the Shibpur and Kazipara districts on Saturday. Prohibitive orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are in effect. Internet connections, which were restricted on Friday in the areas, were restored early Saturday morning.

Police asserted, “Though there were no new incidents of violence after Friday, tension prevailed in PM Basti, Kundal Bagan area, and a few other places in Shibpur. We are alert and forces have also been deployed in these areas.”

Units of the police and the Rapid Action Force are still present in the area. A group of 11 IPS officers are currently in charge of maintaining law and order in Howrah. As part of security preparations, police also staged marches in several neighbourhoods close to the Shibpur police station.

Violence erupted in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations earlier on Thursday, the rioters pelted stones on the procession and vandalized both public and private property. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and took stock of the situation. He also called West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and enquired about the law and order situation in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the State Legislative Assembly, filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court on Friday asking for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the immediate deployment of Central Forces in the areas affected by the violence.

for containing the situation and restoration of Law and Order situation as well as for saving innocent lives. The Hon’ble Acting Chief Justice has been pleased grant leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear on Monday at top of the list.

The PIL was permitted to be filed by the acting justice of the Calcutta High Court, who also ordered that it be listed first on Monday, April 3.

Adhikari remarked that state chief minister Mamata Banerjee is useless and called for her resignation. He also urged the court to ‘step forward’ in this case.

In the midst of the political uproar, the Mamata Banerjee administration handed the Howrah violence inquiry over to state CID on Friday. She earlier accused ‘outsiders’ of causing upheaval in the state.