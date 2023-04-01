The police have arrested two youths from Rajasthan’s Barmer district for allegedly spying for Pakistan. According to reports, one of the accused identified as Ratan Khan had been long spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Khan had been visiting Pakistan since 2012, under the pretext of meeting his relatives. However, during the interrogation, he revealed that he use to go to Pakistan to receive espionage training from the ISI and had been sending confidential information to his handlers there since then.

The second accused reportedly worked in Mangala Processing Terminal (MPT), the famous crude oil processing facility in Barmer, Rajasthan. He was allegedly honey-trapped by a female ISI agent on social media and had been passing confidential information to her in exchange for money.

According to reports, the CID Intelligence of Rajasthan was keeping a close watch on Pakistan’s espionage efforts in the state. During this time, the unit discovered two individuals in the Barmer district who were communicating with Pakistan via social media. The agency increased its surveillance and identified Ratan Khan, a resident of Langon Ki Dhani village in Sheo tehsil of Rajasthan’s Barmer district, and Paruram, a resident of Shobhala Jetmal village. The agency then began investigating the background of these youths.

The intelligence agency learnt that Ratan Khan had been visiting Pakistan under the guise of visiting relatives since 2012. He used to go there to meet ISI agents and get espionage training. He went there and learned how to create confidential border information on his mobile phone and disseminate it over social media.

Following training, Ratan Khan began passing confidential information to Pakistan via WhatsApp, including images and videos of restricted border areas. In exchange, he received money from Pakistan. In the last ten years, he has visited Pakistan more than 20 times.

On the other hand, Paruram who was working as a security guard at Mangala Processing Terminal, Nagana Kawas (Barmer), was honey-trapped by an ISI female handler on social media. He used to send confidential information to her in exchange for money. During the interrogation, it came to the fore that ISI’s female spy had sent money to Paruram several times in the past.