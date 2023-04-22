Social media celebrity Uorfi Javed has come under fire from Muslims after sharing her bikini pictures on her Instagram account on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. She uploaded multiple images and videos of herself with her friends, however, her Muslim audience didn’t take kindly to it and harassed her for not dressing modestly on the Islamic festival.

One Muslim netizen remarked, “You don’t even get to celebrate Eid, unfortunate woman.”

One user labelled the actress as ‘Kafir’ (non-Muslim) while another agreed.

Source: Uorfi’s Instagram Account

Rehan Khan wrote, “She would have cared if she had been a Muslim,” implying that Uorfi is not a Muslim. A user commented, “You are this shameless on Eid! How can someone like you be happy on Eid when you didn’t mend your ways during Ramazan.”

Another netizen called Uorfi “bhikhari” (beggar) for wearing a bikini on Eid.

Neha Ansari stated, “You have crossed all limits, God forbid. You are disgusting. Today is Eid! You are such a lowlife Uorfi. Allah will burn you in hellfire.”

One opined, “Have some shame. It is Eid today,” and asked, “Do you even remember or not?”

Another Muslim charged, “Really shame on you as a human being,” and told the Instagram star to wear clothes, “at least on Eid.”

With over four million followers Uorfi Javed is one of the most popular social media celebrities in India. She was a part of multiple TV serials like Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Aye Mere Humsafar. She was also seen in Bigg Boss OTT (Season 1). She last appeared on MTV Splitsvilla (Season 14) as a guest contestant.

Earlier this month, the actress revealed how her family, notably her father, disparaged and physically tormented her until she ran away from home at the young age of 17. In another interview in 2021, she disclosed that she did not practise Islam and would never marry a Muslim.

Notably, Uorfi Javed is one name on an extensive list of celebrities who are frequently targeted by Muslims for not adhering to Islam ‘properly’ or for observing Hindu customs or festivals. Many including Sara Ali Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Mohammad Kaif, Mohammed Shami and Zaheer Khan have faced the brunt of Muslim fans for engaging in behaviour or activities that the latter disapprove of.