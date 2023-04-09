In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, social media personality Uorfi Javed revealed why she decided to leave home at the age of 17. She explained that it all began when one of her photos was posted on a porn website.

“When I was growing up in Lucknow,” the actress said, “I didn’t understand why I couldn’t dress a certain way.” She shared that she experienced emotional and physical violence, and even considered suicide.

Uorfi revealed that her picture, in which she was wearing a tube top, was shared on porn websites when she was just 15 and everyone called her a ‘porn star’.

“When I was 15, someone uploaded my picture to a porn site. It was a normal picture. I uploaded it wearing a tube top as my Facebook profile photo. Someone downloaded it and uploaded it on a porn site without morphing, without anything,” she revealed.

“Slowly, everyone got to know about it. Everyone started blaming me a lot. I was told I am a porn star. I was like ‘Where is the video?’ But they said, ‘No, no she is a porn star’,” she added.

Further, she stated that even her father didn’t spare her and beat her so severely that she lost consciousness once. “Even my father was like ‘She is a porn star.’ I think my father was trying to gain sympathy from all this. He was telling everyone that porn site people are asking for ₹50 lahks.”

“I was like, that isn’t possible but I couldn’t say anything because they were beating me up at home. I was so confused and wondered that I am the victim here, why are you hitting me? But they were not ready to believe it. I endured that for two years. It was just too much to take from relatives, my own father. I was 17 when I ran away,” she shared.

When she was 17 years old, she eventually made the decision to run away to Delhi. She explained that she initially started taking classes to help support herself before eventually joining a call centre.

She subsequently made the decision to go to Mumbai, but because she was broke and had nowhere to reside, she remained at the residences of her friends there.

“I did odd jobs, giving interviews and even gave auditions. After a brief period of struggle, I cracked a TV Serial, and then tried my destiny in Bigg Boss OTT,” she admitted. Within a week, she was evicted from the show and she was again without a job. Then she made the decision to work with clothes.

“It didn’t sit well with the people. The world trolled me and called my choices rubbish and weird. I was questioned about my morality and character. But not caring about faceless people’s opinions on the Internet, I kept embracing myself and expressed self-acceptance through my choice,” she commented on being trolled for her clothes.

Watch the entire interview below: