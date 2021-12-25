In one of her latest interviews, Indian television actress Urfi Javed has spoken at length about her take on Islam. Speaking to the media, the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress said that she does not believe in Islam and will never marry a Muslim man.

“I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don’t believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is because I don’t behave the way they expect me to as per their religion.”

Javed added, “I will never marry a Muslim guy. I don’t believe in Islam and I don’t follow any religion, so I don’t care who I fall in love with. We should marry whoever we want

Calling Islam regressive the actress scoffed at the idea of Muslim men forcing their women to wear burqas. She claimed that she is trolled predominantly by members of her own community because she does not act in the way that their religion expects her to.

“There is so much more to me than my clothes. Why don’t people talk about me or my work? I have realised that no matter what I do, people will say things. I belong to a conservative Muslim family and for the longest time, I was told what I have to wear. I wasn’t allowed to wear jeans. My chest would always have to be covered with a dupatta. This made me a rebel and today I will wear whatever I want to,” Urfi said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian television actress Urfi Javed is often in the news for her bold outfits and sensuous images on social media. In September this year, the actress was brutally trolled after she was spotted wearing a backless top with a veil partly covering her hair.

Speaking on how her mother gave her the freedom to live her life the way she chose to, Urfi Javed said that her father is a very conservative man, who abandoned them when she was 17-years-old. She and her sibling grew up with their mother who despite being a devout Muslim never pressed her faith on them. “My siblings follow Islam and I don’t, but they never force it on me,” said the actress.

She added that no one should force anyone to follow any particular religion, it should come from form the heart. Everyone should be able to select their own faith, said the actress. “That’s the way it should be. You can’t make your wife and children follow your religion. If it does not come from the heart, neither you nor Allah will be pleased.”

Urfi spoke at length about her views on religion and how she attempts to incorporate positive aspects from all religions. During her conversation with ETimes TV, Urfi disclosed that she has read the Ramayan and also narrated a story from the Hindu epic.

The actress also told the media house that she is currently reading the Bhagwat Gita.“I am reading the Bhagavad Gita right now. I just want to know more about that religion [Hinduism]. I am more interested in the logical part of it. I hate extremism, so I just want to extract the good part of the holy book,” said the actress.