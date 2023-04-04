On Tuesday, April 2, mainstream media widely speculated that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has amended its publications, notably the 12th-class History book, by eliminating certain chapters on the Mughal empire. India Today reported that the NCERT has removed a few chapters on the Mughals from the class 12 history curriculum.

It said that the chapters on ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’ has been removed from the class 12 history book- ‘Themes in Indian History-Part II.’ It further said that the revised syllabus would be implemented from the academic year 2023-2024.

In their frustration that school history books would no longer exalt Mughal history, far-left academics, and Nehruvian “historians,” who have for years distorted Indian history, rushed to Twitter to mock the Rajputs, who had actually started the resistance to Mughal brutalities in India.

Audrey Truschke, the controversial self-described historian who went to great lengths to whitewash the tyrannical Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, seemed to be quite miffed by the mere thought of NCERT removing portions of Mughal history from the syllabus. She tweeted, “Somewhere in the Hindutva universe, this is going to end with the Marathas fighting the Rajput Empire, right? #history #Hindutva.”

“Since Rajputs were always losing wars, they built this to hide from people they were repeatedly losing from,” commented a Twitter user @deepsealioness in response to another Twitter user @Bro_Bhau’s post wherein he shared an image of the Qutab Minar.

“Rajputs only fought the air and nothing else. #Mugalhistory,” wrote N.S. Madhavan.

“After removing Mughals from textbooks, teaching History will be weird. Like, Rajputs fought a war with nobody and lost,” tweeted @Joydas.

Some Twitter users, in their hate for Modi, even attempted to incite their fellow Muslims against the central government despite the decision, which, if real, will be solely taken by NCERT.

“‘The Great Mughal Purge’: the Indian government aims to annihilate the very memory of Indo-Islamic civilisation and replace it with their own fiction as they disenfranchise Indian Muslims. Why is the Muslim world sitting back and letting this happen?” tweeted @Osmani268.

@Bro_Bhau also mocked NCERT by claiming that henceforth the institution would be renamed after Narendra Modi. “Before: NCERT: The National Council of Educational Research and Training Now: NCERT: Namo Council of Educational Research and Training.=,” he tweeted.

Twitter user @KaderAriz was quick to use the Muslim victim card to condemn the decision. He implied that the measure was being conducted because the ruling dynasty (the Mughals) belonged to the ‘wrong’ (Muslim) community.

Several other so-called liberals and Islamists unnecessarily dragged Savarkar into the picture. Twitter user @sidin wrote in a sarcastic tweet, “Of all the monuments built by Savarkar I think Humayun’s Tomb is my favourite.”

Meanwhile, NCERT has dismissed these media reports that chapters on Mughals have been dropped from history books. Speaking to ANI, Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director of NCERT, said, “It’s a lie. (Chapters on) Mughals have not been dropped”.

While NCERT has not dropped Mughals from history books, it was amusing to see, how, as soon as this rumour gained traction, these so-called liberals and Islamists rushed to Twitter to either play the victim or insult Hindus and the Rajputs.