On Monday, April 3, Ludhiana Police arrested Instagram Influencer Jasneet Kaur alias Rajvir Kaur in connection with blackmailing and extortion after she was accused of honey-trapping a businessman named Gurbir Singh. The police have also arrested Jasneet Kaur’s accomplice and a Youth Congress leader Lucky Sandhu from Sahnewal.

The assistant commissioner of police, Ludhiana (West), Jasroop Kaur Batth confirming the arrest of Jasneet Kaur said that the police has received a complaint from a local businessman regarding the alleged blackmailing by the accused. He also added that the accused was allegedly in touch with some gangsters who threaten the victims. We are verifying the allegations,” Batth said.

Controversial Instagram Influencer Jasneet Kaur arrested by Punjab Police. The complainant alleged that she had links with gangsters and was constantly threatening him to demand extortion. pic.twitter.com/iB4NANGwpg — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 3, 2023

The police also informed that the case against the accused Instagram influencer was registered on April 1 at the Model Town police station in Ludhiana based on the complaint lodged by Gurbir Singh under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Gurbir’s father was reportedly a former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor. The police have also seized a BMW car and a mobile phone.

Notably, in September 2022, accused Jasneet Kaur who is from Punjab’s Sangrur had attempted to extort Rs 2 crore from Gurbir Singh by threatening to make their conversation public. The deal was reportedly fixed at Rs 35 lakh. After getting Rs 1 lakh, when Jasneet Kaur and her accomplice Sohanpal ‘Ratanveer Singh’ met Gurbir to collect the remaining cash, the Kharar Police arrested them.

Complainant Gurbir Singh said that on November 16, 2022, he received WhatsApp calls from an unknown number. In addition to attempting to extort money from him, the accused also made threats to harm him and his family.

On January 19, after carrying out an investigation at a personal level and learning that two of Jasneet’s aides were threatening him, he filed a police complaint.

Kaur was presented before a court, which remanded her to police custody for two days.

Speaking about the pattern in which Jasneet extorts money from the victims, the police said that Jasneet Kaur would first develop friendships with her targets on social media, particularly rich men, and then record their conversations before demanding money. She allegedly threatened the victims with the support of gangsters.

Model Town police station SHO Sub-Inspector Gurshinder Kaur said that searches are being conducted to arrest Lucky Sandhu.