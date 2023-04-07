Friday, April 7, 2023
Manish Sisodia, who is not even a graduate and is in Tihar jail on corruption charges, writes to PM Modi questioning his education

Ironically, Manish Sisodia whom his party often dubs as the “best education minister in the world” is not even a graduate. OpIndia accessed Manish Sisodia’s latest affidavit that he submitted to the Election Commission during the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. 

OpIndia Staff
Manish Sisodia , PM Modi
Image via TOI
4

Even after the Gujarat High Court embarrassed the Aam Aadmi Party  (AAP) over the degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, the party is in no mood to water down its attack against PM Modi in regard to his academic qualifications. In a letter addressed to PM Modi, former Delhi deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, claimed that PM Modi does not understand the importance of education. 

In his letter, Sisodia asserted that a “less-educated prime minister is dangerous for the country.” 

Sisodia levelled serious allegations against PM Modi, without even a shred of evidence that “whenever the head of state of other countries meet PM Modi, they take away a heavy price for each hug they exchange. They take PM Modi’s signature on various documents as PM Modi fails to comprehend those documents as he is less educated.”

Claiming that over 60,000 government schools were closed in recent years, the Jailed AAP leader accused the Narendra Modi government of not prioritizing education. 

Sharing Sisodia’s letter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to the nation from jail. Prime Minister being less educated is very dangerous for the country. Modi ji does not understand science. Modi ji does not understand the importance of education. 60,000 schools closed in the last few years. It is necessary to have an educated PM for the progress of India.”

Ironically, Manish Sisodia whom his party often dubs the "best education minister in the world" is not even a graduate. OpIndia accessed Manish Sisodia's latest affidavit that he submitted to the Election Commission during the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. 

Manish Sisodia is only a diploma holder. Source: ECI

As per the information provided by Sisodia himself, his education qualification was Diploma in Journalism from Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, Delhi. Sisodia completed his diploma in 1993. Notably, it was not mentioned as PG Diploma that is done after graduation but as a diploma that is done after the 12th. As the Diploma is the highest education completed by Sisodia, it means the former education minister of Delhi is not even a graduate.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

