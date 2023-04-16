On Sunday, April 16, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in relation to the Delhi liquor policy scam case. As Kejriwal’s questioning commenced, several AAP leaders including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chaddha, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and others staged a ‘dharna’ outside CBI headquarters and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as “Gali gali mein shor hai Narendra Modi chor hai” and “Modi Adani bhai bhai desh bech ke khai khai.”

While other AAP leaders seemed interested in doing the sit-in protest and were participating in the sloganeering against the Modi govt, the eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seemed not interested in the protest. While he was sitting with other leaders, he was not chanting any slogans in support of Arvind Kejriwal. Instead, he was busy scrolling through his phone, as seen in a video from the scene.

A Twitter user named Trupti Garg wrote, “Just look at Bhagwant Mann’s reaction…Bilkul ignore kar raha hai (He is completely ignoring).”

Just check Bhagwant Mann’s reaction..bilkul ignore kar raha hai 😂 — Trupti Garg  (@garg_trupti) April 16, 2023

Taking a jibe at AAP’s Sanjay Singh one CSK Fan (7) wrote, “Sanjay Singh looks professional. Rojka kaam hai lgta hai”(It seems like this is his daily job).

Sanjay singh looking professional 😆 😂 😆 😂 Rojka kaam hai lgta hai — CSK Fan (7) (@DhoniKaFan07) April 16, 2023

Himanshu Mittal seemed rather concerned about the Punjab CM’s security and also called out AAP leaders for causing ‘ruckus’ over Arvind Kejriwal being summoned for inquiry. “Very interesting to see how party workers are creating ruckus and obstacles when leader of their party is summoned for just enquiry!! More interesting, #PunjabCM is sitting on road with no interest and there is no security seen around him. Now this is actually concerning point,” Mittal tweeted.

Very interesting to see how party workers are creating ruckus and obstacles when leader of their party is summoned for just enquiry!!



More interesting, #PunjabCM is sitting on road with no interest and there is no security seen around him.. Now this is actually concerning point https://t.co/sn75z3QAys — Himanshu Mittal (@itsmittalHim) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Miss Fair&Square wrote, “Ek nashedi, ek ticket blackiya, ek joota chor, PM ko chor bol rahein hain. Also, notice Chadda. He’s LSE educated so he won’t do a “culling mosquito clap” like the ticket blackiya. Pegwant Mann is checking out (Beer mug emoji) deals in duty-free shopping.”

Ek nashedi, ek ticket blackiya, ek joota chor, PM ko chor bol rahein hain. 😂

Also, notice Chadda. He’s LSE educated so he won’t do a “culling mosquito clap” like the ticket blackiya. Pegwant Mann is checking out 🍺 deals in duty free shopping. https://t.co/Tgvt1GTkdP — Miss Fair&Square (@Fairsquare00) April 16, 2023

Pointing out at an uninterested Punjab CM, one Sushen Tamkoria wrote, “Absolutely love how Punjab CM is not giving a fuck.”

Absolutely love how Punjab CM is not giving a fuck 😀 https://t.co/p2qskSXLYH — Sushen Tamkoria (@TamkoriaSushen) April 16, 2023

One Aveer seemed upset with CM Bhagwant Mann as he wrote, “This person represents 3 crores Punjabis!! Shame.”

One Sushant wrote, “Bhagwant Mann and Chaddha look like the least interested ones in this whole nautanki…By the way, when @SanjayAzadSln is going to be summoned by the agencies??”

Bhagwantmann and Chaddha look like the least interested ones in this whole nautanki…



By the way, when @SanjayAzadSln is going to be summoned by the agencies ?? https://t.co/EyZejMZ0Ib — SR 🇮🇳 (@thesushant) April 16, 2023

Some netizens also pointed out that Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel was also sitting on the road in protest of CBI questioning of Arvind Kejriwal, and asked if it is proper for a speaker to join political protests. Rahul Kaushit wrote, “Sitting between Chadha and Atishi is the Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel. Is this allowed for someone sitting on a constitutional post to sit on the pavement like a sadak-chhap and raise slogans against the Prime Minister? Even as Kejriwal’s questioning continues, several AAP leaders protesting outside the CBI office have been detained.”

Sitting between Chadha and Atishi is the Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel.



Is this allowed for someone sitting on a constitutional post to sit on the pavement like a sadak-chhap and raise slogans against the Prime Minister?pic.twitter.com/kYuX9nv462 — Rahul Kaushik (@kaushkrahul) April 16, 2023

Even as Kejriwal’s questioning continues, several AAP leaders protesting outside the CBI office have been detained, including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others.

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others detained by Delhi Police for protesting near CBI office in Delhi.



Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is currently being questioned by CBI in connection with liquor scam case. pic.twitter.com/MPVRczIfa8 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Gopal Rai claimed that Delhi Police has arrested 32 MLAs and 70 councilors protesting in support of Arvind Kejriwal. Police also detained 20 MLAs of Punjab who were coming to meet the Delhi CM, Rai claimed.

Kejriwal जी को CBI द्वारा बुलाए जाने से दिल्ली की जनता में आक्रोश है



अरविंद जी के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन कर रहे दिल्ली के 32 MLAs और 70 पार्षदों को Police ने Arrest किया



मुख्यमंत्री जी से मिलने आ रहे Punjab के 20 MLAs को भी पुलिस ने Detain किया



–@AapKaGopalRai #KejriwalRukegaNahi pic.twitter.com/SuhP4ej9gT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 16, 2023

Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

The liquor policy was initially proposed in September 2020, but it was not put into effect until November 2021. The entry of private players and the departure of government-owned liquor dealers altered how alcohol was sold in the National Capital.

While eliminating black marketing and the liquor mafia was the goal of the Excise Policy 2021–2022, the Delhi government soon came under scrutiny for alleged corruption. Naresh Kumar, the Chief Secretary of Delhi, uncovered irregularities and procedural errors in the new liquor policy. On the advice of Naresh Kumar, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena requested the CBI conduct an investigation.

It was discovered that Manish Sisodia had, under the pretext of the Coronavirus pandemic, wiped off 144.36 crores of the licence price that the private liquor merchants were supposed to pay. Additionally, he eliminated the $50 import pass fee for each beer case, costing the Delhi government money while helping those with liquor licences.

Moreover, the Delhi Excise Rules of 2010 and the Transaction of Business Rules of 1993 deem the changes to the Excise Policy to be unlawful because they were made without the Lieutenant Governor’s final approval.

The Delhi government revoked the new excise policy in July 2022. Following that, the CBI filed an FIR against Manish Sisodia and several other people for irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021–2022.