PM Modi addresses nation on 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

On April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the 100th time on Mann Ki Baat. The 100th episode was broadcasted globally, including at the United Nationals Headquarters in New York.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was streamed on October 3, 2014, the day Hindus celebrated Vijaydashmi. Mann Ki Baat has become a symbol of positivity among the people of India. We celebrate positivity and people’s participation.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padao, Khadi movement, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Swatchch Bharat and other programs became people’s movements via Mann Ki Baat. “I did not leave my house decades ago to stay disconnected from the people of India. Mann Ki Baat allowed me to connect with everyone. It has brought me closer to the people of India,” the PM said.

He pointed out that Mann Ki Baat became a source of learning from others. He talked about Lakshman Rao Ji Inamdar, who always said that we should learn from the qualities of others.

He connected with Sunil Jaglan, who started the ‘selfie with daughter’ campaign. Jaglan, who hailed from Haryana, was the inspiration behind the campaign. Speaking to Jaglan, he said, “Everyone remembers ‘Selfie With Daughter’.” Jaglan thanked PM Modi for taking forward the campaign and called the movement the ‘fourth battle of Panipat’.

PM Modi connected to other heroes from across the country who were mentioned in previous episodes of Mann Ki Baat. He talked to Manzoor from Kashmir Valley, who manufactures wooden slates. After his project was mentioned in Mann Ki Baat, the demand increased, and Manzoor now employs over 200 people. Another expansion is in a process that will employ another 200-250 people. He mentioned that the tree used to make slates used to be sold for Rs 2,000, but now, as the demand has increased, its price has increased to Rs 3,000.

Speaking to Bijay Shanti, who has expanded her business of lotus stem fibre after a mention in Mann Ki Baat episode. She now employs 30 people and plans to expand and employ 100 people. She is also planning to export lotus stem fibre.

PM Modi then talked about how the toy industry, local dog breeds, Har Ghar Tiranga and other projects got a voice in the Mann Ki Baat program.

He talked to Pradeep Sanghwan, who started Heal Himayala project. The project was mentioned in 2020. He said his campaign could collect 5-ton garbage every day. He thanked PM Modi for the mention, as he was struggling to get people to join the campaign earlier.

UNESCO DG Audrey Azoulay also congratulated PM Modi for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. She asked about India’s efforts in the field of Education and Cultural Preservation.

PM Modi said, “Whether it is about education or culture, whether it is about its conservation or promotion, this has been an ancient tradition of India. The work that the country is doing in this direction today is really commendable.” He mentioned efforts made by the government, including National Education Policy and Technology Integration in the field of Education in Indian schools and colleges.

He mentioned how Mann Ki Baat became a platform for encouraging storytellers and competitions for lullabies and poems etc.

Mann Ki Baat’s journey

The Mann Ki Baat programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a vital pillar of the government’s citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action. Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 All India Radio broadcast centres.

Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once. It speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements, and has influenced people towards positive actions.

The BJP planned massive outreach to make the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat a memorable occasion. The party organised facilities in every assembly constituency of the country for people to listen to the programme.