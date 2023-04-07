According to reports, as extremist Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh requested a gathering of the Sikhs later this month, Punjab Police cancelled the leaves of all officers in the state till April 14, Baisakhi. The Jathedar of the ‘Akal Takhth,’ Giani Harpreet Singh has scheduled a three-day annual gathering at Takht Damdama Sahib on Thursday to commemorate the festival.

The fugitive released a video and urged the leaders of the main Sikh organisation, Akal Takht, to call the ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ in Punjab’s Bathinda on April 14 to celebrate Baisakhi. “There is a marked difference in the annual congregation and ‘Sarbat Khalsa.’ This is a gathering to mark Baisakhi,” an official clarified indicating that the Sikh religious outfit is not in agreement with the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief’s desire to convene the ‘Sarbat Khalsa.’

He has been eluding arrest ever since his followers overran a police station over the arrest of one of his close aides. His surrender before Baisakhi at Golden Temple or any shrine is also highly speculated. In a communication to the personnel, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav reportedly informed, “The leaves of all gazetted and non-gazetted officers have been cancelled.” All previously approved leaves are now void, and the heads have been instructed to hold off on approving any fresh ones until April 14.

Amritpal surrender was not officially confirmed, however, the Punjab Police had earlier remarked that there was an adequate arrangement in public places. While new rumours about potential surrender started to circulate on Friday, the police declared that they were unfounded.

This is a fake news and factually incorrect



Please fact-check news before sharing.



Don’t spread rumours and fake news. pic.twitter.com/QsXfrwoIAq — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 7, 2023

The Khalistan proponent claimed that he would have given in if the Punjab police had come to his residence to arrest him in his messages to his supporters rather than making any hints at surrender. He alleged that the Punjab police chased him and arrested several Sikh youths instead.

‘Amritpal Singh Went To Georgia For Cosmetic Surgery‘

Amritpal Singh reportedly travelled to Georgia last year for cosmetic surgery to make him resemble Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale before returning to India in August 2022. This information was revealed during questioning by intelligence officers of his close associates, who are presently incarcerated in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Prison. Authorities are investigating the claims of his alleged two-month stay in Georgia for the procedure.

Eight of Amritpal’s close acquaintances, including his uncle Harjit Singh and advisor/financer Daljit Singh Kalsi, have been arrested and transported to Assam Prison as a result of the crackdown on the Khalistan supporter and his group on March 18. Furthermore, police have brought National Security Act (NSA) against them.

A team of intelligence officers visited the Assam prison and interrogated them. They are inquiring how he landed in India soon after the death of actor-turned-separatist Deep Sidhu and took over his outfit that he flouted on September 30, 2021, just before the Punjab Assembly elections.

Terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma and Jaswant Singh Rode, brother of Khalistani operative Lakhbir Singh Rode were apparently in touch with Amritpal when he was in Dubai. The group was discovered to have received money from Pakistan, which, was also used to settle personal obligations.

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18, when he gave the police the runaround in Jalandhar by switching automobiles and altering his appearance. In February, the extremist preacher and his weapons-wielding followers stormed the Ajnala police station in February to secure the release of his close aid, Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, which resulted in the injuries of six police officers.