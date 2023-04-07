Friday, April 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPunjab police leave cancelled till 14th April, rumours of surrender and a plastic surgery...
News Reports
Updated:

Punjab police leave cancelled till 14th April, rumours of surrender and a plastic surgery to look like Bhindranwale: Here are some updates on Amritpal

While new rumours about potential surrender started to circulate on Friday, the police declared that they were unfounded.

OpIndia Staff
Since March 18, the separatist has been on the run.
The separatist is on the run since March 18. (Source: BBC)
13

According to reports, as extremist Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh requested a gathering of the Sikhs later this month, Punjab Police cancelled the leaves of all officers in the state till April 14, Baisakhi. The Jathedar of the ‘Akal Takhth,’ Giani Harpreet Singh has scheduled a three-day annual gathering at Takht Damdama Sahib on Thursday to commemorate the festival.

The fugitive released a video and urged the leaders of the main Sikh organisation, Akal Takht, to call the ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ in Punjab’s Bathinda on April 14 to celebrate Baisakhi. “There is a marked difference in the annual congregation and ‘Sarbat Khalsa.’ This is a gathering to mark Baisakhi,” an official clarified indicating that the Sikh religious outfit is not in agreement with the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief’s desire to convene the ‘Sarbat Khalsa.’

He has been eluding arrest ever since his followers overran a police station over the arrest of one of his close aides. His surrender before Baisakhi at Golden Temple or any shrine is also highly speculated. In a communication to the personnel, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav reportedly informed, “The leaves of all gazetted and non-gazetted officers have been cancelled.” All previously approved leaves are now void, and the heads have been instructed to hold off on approving any fresh ones until April 14.

Amritpal surrender was not officially confirmed, however, the Punjab Police had earlier remarked that there was an adequate arrangement in public places. While new rumours about potential surrender started to circulate on Friday, the police declared that they were unfounded.

The Khalistan proponent claimed that he would have given in if the Punjab police had come to his residence to arrest him in his messages to his supporters rather than making any hints at surrender. He alleged that the Punjab police chased him and arrested several Sikh youths instead.

Amritpal Singh Went To Georgia For Cosmetic Surgery

Amritpal Singh reportedly travelled to Georgia last year for cosmetic surgery to make him resemble Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale before returning to India in August 2022. This information was revealed during questioning by intelligence officers of his close associates, who are presently incarcerated in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Prison. Authorities are investigating the claims of his alleged two-month stay in Georgia for the procedure.

Eight of Amritpal’s close acquaintances, including his uncle Harjit Singh and advisor/financer Daljit Singh Kalsi, have been arrested and transported to Assam Prison as a result of the crackdown on the Khalistan supporter and his group on March 18. Furthermore, police have brought National Security Act (NSA) against them.

A team of intelligence officers visited the Assam prison and interrogated them. They are inquiring how he landed in India soon after the death of actor-turned-separatist Deep Sidhu and took over his outfit that he flouted on September 30, 2021, just before the Punjab Assembly elections.

Terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma and Jaswant Singh Rode, brother of Khalistani operative Lakhbir Singh Rode were apparently in touch with Amritpal when he was in Dubai. The group was discovered to have received money from Pakistan, which, was also used to settle personal obligations.

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18, when he gave the police the runaround in Jalandhar by switching automobiles and altering his appearance. In February, the extremist preacher and his weapons-wielding followers stormed the Ajnala police station in February to secure the release of his close aid, Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, which resulted in the injuries of six police officers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmritpal Singh surrender, Gurudwara Sarbat Khalsa, Akal Takht news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Potential to tamper with evidence and enough proof that he controlled money laundering operation: 8 key observations by Delhi HC about Satyendar Jain

Dibakar Dutta -

On the question of former judges being part of ‘anti-India gang’, Kiran Rijiju says that ‘Centre receives complaints against judges from time to time

OpIndia Staff -

Perversion in the name of education: UK show has adults stripping naked before children to ‘educate’ them on body positivity

OpIndia Staff -

Willam Whitworth, a man who claims to identify as a woman, arrested for planning a mass shooting at Colorado Middle School: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘The Other Media’ NGO that organised protests against Vedanta Sterlite plant under scanner: Home Ministry tells Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

CNG and PNG rates likely to fall as Modi government approves Kirit Parikh Committee’s recommendations on domestic natural gas prices

OpIndia Staff -

Umesh Pal Murder: Crucial details of the murder plan found in register seized from Atiq Ahmed’s home, old video of gunfire celebration emerges

OpIndia Staff -

US: More than 150 Catholic priests in Maryland targeted over 600 children in the last 80 years, a 463-page report reveals

OpIndia Staff -

Around 3 dozen rockets fired from Lebanon on Israel following clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque, 25 intercepted by Iron Dome

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Police stop BJP MP Locket Chatterjee from attending Hanuman Jayanti puja in her constituency calling her an ‘outsider’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,432FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com