Sunday, April 2, 2023
HomeSportsCricketIndian cricketing legend Salim Durani passes away, PM Modi leads the tributes
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

Indian cricketing legend Salim Durani passes away, PM Modi leads the tributes

Apart from PM Modi, fellow political leaders Shashi Tharoor and JP Nadda, too, came forward to express their grief.

ANI
Salim Durani
Image Source: Cricinfo
8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 88-year-old former India cricketer Salim Durani.

PM Modi shared a heartfelt message on Twitter,saying, ” Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed.”

“I had the opportunity to interact with the great Salim Durani Ji on various occasions. One such occasion was in January 2004 at a programme in Jamnagar, in which a statue of the great cricketer Vinoo Mankad Ji was inaugurated. Here are some memories from the programme,” PM Modi tweeted.

Apart from PM Modi, fellow political leaders Shashi Tharoor and JP Nadda, too, came forward to express their grief.

“Saddened by the news that cricket legend SalimDurani has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he’d have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser&public favourite: ‘No Durani No Test’ posters went up when he was dropped against England. RIP,” said Shashi Tharoor in a tweet.

“Deeply saddened by the news of Salim Durani Ji’s demise. He was a true icon of Indian cricket known for his immense skill and played a vital role in some of our most historic victories. My thoughts & prayers are with his family and friends during this tough time. Om Shanti,” said JP Nadda in a tweet.

The cricketing fraternity also paid rich tributes to one of Indian cricket’s tallest and most respected figures. ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar, fellow batting stalwart VVS Laxman, former India women’s captain Mithali Raj and BCCI secretary Jay Shah paid their respects to Durani.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Salim Durani ji. A really warm and loving person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace,” Sachin wrote in a tweet.

“India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani. Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” said VVS Lakman in a tweet.

“Just heard the sad news of Salim Durani ji passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said Mithali Raj in a tweet.

“Gutted to hear about the passing away of one of Team India legends Salim Durani. Today, we have lost one of Indian cricket’s crown jewels. Condolences to his family. RIP Salim Durani ji,” said Jay Shah in a tweet.

In a career spanning more than a decade, Durani not only produced several beautiful, yet breathtaking moments on the cricket field but also on the big screen.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSalim Durani India
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NYTimes loses verified badge on Twitter

ANI -
Twitter first introduced verified accounts in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organisations, and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine, not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification. 
News Reports

Amid media reports of Hindus leaving their homes in Sasaram after Ram Navami violence, Bihar police claims situation under control

OpIndia Staff -
Violence broke out in Bihar's Sasaram on March 31, day after Ram Navami celebrations concluded. However, Bihar Police is claiming that the situation is under control.

‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans raised in Una in Gujarat on Jumma during Ramzan, stone pelting also took place, read details

Ten days after conviction in defamation case, Rahul Gandhi appeals against 2 years jail sentence, read details

Banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Liberation Force takes responsibility for setting fires at three locations across Haryana, Delhi and UP

Wanted criminal Rashid, accused of murdering Suresh Raina’s relative, killed in a UP Police encounter

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,947FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com