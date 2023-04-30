Bollywood actor Salman Khan has made a controversial statement by saying that the more the bodies of women are covered the better it is.” He made the comments when he recently appeared on journalist Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat. He made the comment while replying about a rumour rule on the attire of women in his sets.

Recently, a claim about Salman Khan’s alleged rule on the sets of his film sets surfaced online. According to the said rule, actresses-heroines should wear ‘decent’ clothes on the sets and their neckline should not be visible.

In this context, Rajat Sharma accused Salman Khan of having double standards as he often takes off his shirt in his films. He also asked if such rules apply to him also or if is it just for actresses only. To this, Salman Khan said that the bodies of women are precious, it is better when they are covered.

“Sir there is no double standard in this, I think the bodies of women are way more precious, so the more they are covered, the better it is. (Auraton ki jo bodies hain wo jitni dhaki hui hongi mujhe lagta hai utna better hai),” Salman Khan said.

Notably, actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari who made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in a recent interview said that “not many people know this, but when I was assisting him on the sets of “Antim”, Salman sir had a rule on his movie sets that women on his set should not have a low neckline, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls.” She added that Salman Khan was old-fashioned and believed in protecting young women from improper advances and lecherous people.

In the interview with talk show host Siddharth Kannan, she said that he told her, ‘My girls should always be protected. She can wear whatever she likes, but if around people she doesn’t know, it’s best to cover up. Girls should be safe, always.’ It is notable that Palak Tiwari worked as an assistant director on Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan.

Salman was questioned by host Rajat Sharma on his shirtless appearance in the popular song O O Jane Jana. Notably, Salman Khan appeared in the song showing off a bare upper body while wearing denim.

Responding to his shirtless appearance in the song, Salman said, “I was in swimming trunks in that song, also it was a different time. In today’s times, the environment is quite different, today it’s not about women, it’s about how the men look at women, you know, your sisters, mothers, wives, I don’t like it, I don’t want them to go through these things. (Aajkal mahaul thoda sa alag hai, ye ladkiyon ka chakkar nahi hai, ye ladkon ka chakkar hai, jis hisab se ladke ladkiyon ko dekhte hain, you know, aapki behane, maa, biwiyon ko… wo mujhe acha nahin lagta),” Khan said.

He further said, ‘when you make a decent picture, everyone goes to see it with their family. The attempt is to not give them the opportunity to look at our heroines, our women, in that way when we make a film.’

On a question regarding what the actor wants to teach people, Khan responded, “I want to make sure that when we make a film, we do not want to give anyone an opportunity to see our actresses, women with such intentions.”