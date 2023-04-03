Monday, April 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSasaram, Bihar: Another explosion reported from a communally sensitive area, police say it was...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Sasaram, Bihar: Another explosion reported from a communally sensitive area, police say it was a firecracker

Clarifying the reports of another blast, Bihar Police have stated that the blast was due to a firecracker and not a 'bomb'.

OpIndia Staff
Sasaram, Bihar: another blast reported, police say it was a firecracker
Sasaram, Bihar: image via ANI
14

Violence and communal clashes had broken out in several parts of Bihar on Ram Navami and thereafter. In Sasaram, a blast injured 6 people on April 1. The police had stated that the blast was not a part of communal violence and had occurred due to unlawful explosive handling.

On April 3, it was reported that another blast had occurred in the Mochi Tola area of Sasaram. ABP News reported that in Sasaram’s Mochi Tola area, some anti-social elements threw an explosive at a house. The area is deemed communally sensitive and Rapid Action Forces are deployed there.

An explosive was reportedly thrown at a wall in Mochi Tola despite police presence.

ABO News reported that nobody has been hurt in the recent blast that occurred around 4 am.

Clarifying the reports of another blast, Bihar Police have stated that the blast was due to a firecracker and not a ‘bomb’.

“We came to know about a loud sound that was heard by locals, when we went on the spot, we found that sound was related to a firecracker. Apart from that there is nothing else”, SHO Santosh Kumar told ANI.

As per reports, the deployed police forces and RAF personnel are carrying our flag marches in the area and are keeping vigilance to prevent any violent activities.

6 persons were injured in an explosion in Sasaram on April 1

In Sasaram of Rohtas district in Bihar, six people were injured in an explosion in the Sherganj locality in Sasaram late evening on 1st April. The Bihar police, however, have claimed that it was not an incident of communal violence. Bihar Police said that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was sent to the spot to investigate the matter after receiving information about the incident of a bomb blast in Sasaram of Rohtas. “The blast was reported at a shanty and a scooty has been recovered from the area. Prima facie it does not appear to be a communal incident,” the police said.

In a statement, Bihar Police informed that 6 persons were injured in a blast due to unlawful explosive handling. The injured persons were referred to BHU for treatment while the police arrested 2 persons in the matter. Forensic teams were sent to investigate at a private household where the explosion occurred.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBihar violence, Ram Navami violence, Sasaram news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Flour distribution related violence leaves five injured in Pakistan’s Punjab

ANI -
In Shorkot, there was a heavy rush of free flour seekers located at the Government Elementary School in Shorkot Cantt. The scuffle occurred between policemen and the people, leading to a stampede-like situation.
News Reports

Indian student on LSE campus exposes Hinduphobia and anti-India rhetorics, says he was disqualified for being Indian Hindu

OpIndia Staff -
In his statement on social media, Kataria pointed out that he was disqualified from running for the post of General Secretary of the LSE Student Union LSESU after a smear campaign was launched against him to paint him as homophobic, Islamophobic, queerphobic, and Hindu nationalist.

Rahul Gandhi to flex muscle with all Congress CMs and Priyanka Gandhi to challenge conviction in Surat Sessions court

As ‘Jai Shri Ram’ gets vilified as a provocative ‘war cry’, ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’, a literal call for beheading gets a free pass

Pakistan launches propaganda in support of Kashmiri ‘journalists’ arrested for anti-India activities

Varun Dhawan slammed for lifting and kissing American model Gigi Hadid, Dhawan defends it, Gigi calls it her ‘Bollywood moment’

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,034FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com