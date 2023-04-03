Violence and communal clashes had broken out in several parts of Bihar on Ram Navami and thereafter. In Sasaram, a blast injured 6 people on April 1. The police had stated that the blast was not a part of communal violence and had occurred due to unlawful explosive handling.

On April 3, it was reported that another blast had occurred in the Mochi Tola area of Sasaram. ABP News reported that in Sasaram’s Mochi Tola area, some anti-social elements threw an explosive at a house. The area is deemed communally sensitive and Rapid Action Forces are deployed there.

An explosive was reportedly thrown at a wall in Mochi Tola despite police presence.

ABO News reported that nobody has been hurt in the recent blast that occurred around 4 am.

Clarifying the reports of another blast, Bihar Police have stated that the blast was due to a firecracker and not a ‘bomb’.

Bihar | A loud sound was heard in Sasaram in Rohtas district. pic.twitter.com/XrOfB2yeOC — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

“We came to know about a loud sound that was heard by locals, when we went on the spot, we found that sound was related to a firecracker. Apart from that there is nothing else”, SHO Santosh Kumar told ANI.

As per reports, the deployed police forces and RAF personnel are carrying our flag marches in the area and are keeping vigilance to prevent any violent activities.

6 persons were injured in an explosion in Sasaram on April 1

In Sasaram of Rohtas district in Bihar, six people were injured in an explosion in the Sherganj locality in Sasaram late evening on 1st April. The Bihar police, however, have claimed that it was not an incident of communal violence. Bihar Police said that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was sent to the spot to investigate the matter after receiving information about the incident of a bomb blast in Sasaram of Rohtas. “The blast was reported at a shanty and a scooty has been recovered from the area. Prima facie it does not appear to be a communal incident,” the police said.

कल शाम 9 बजे 6 व्यक्तियों के जख्मी होने की सूचना के सत्यापन के दौरान पाया गया है कि वे अवैध विस्फोटक handling के दौरान स्वयं घायल हुए थे.घटना स्थल एक निजी मकान का अहाता है जहां फॉरेंसिक टीम जांच कर रही है.2 गिरफ्तारी की गयी है.बल दंडाधिकारी प्रतिनियुक्त हैं.अफ़वाह पर ध्यान न दें — Rohtas Police (@RohtasPolice) April 1, 2023

In a statement, Bihar Police informed that 6 persons were injured in a blast due to unlawful explosive handling. The injured persons were referred to BHU for treatment while the police arrested 2 persons in the matter. Forensic teams were sent to investigate at a private household where the explosion occurred.