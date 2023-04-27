The Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster heavy lift aircraft has brought back 246 Indians from the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia after they were evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan’s Khartoum region. On Wednesday, the first batch of 360 Indians was airlifted from Jeddah to Delhi, and the second batch of 246 Indians landed in Mumbai.

Our efforts to swiftly send Indians back home from Jeddah is paying.



246 Indians will be in Mumbai soon, travelling by IAF C17 Globemaster. Happy to see them off at Jeddah airport.#OperationKaveri. pic.twitter.com/vw3LpbbzGw — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 27, 2023

Earlier today, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed that 246 Indians travelling by IAF’s C17 Globemaster will be arriving in Mumbai soon. He had tweeted after seeing of the Indians at Jeddah airport, “Our efforts to swiftly send Indians back home from Jeddah is paying. 246 Indians will be in Mumbai soon, travelling by IAF C17 Globemaster. Happy to see them off at Jeddah airport.” It is notable that V Muraleedharan is present at Jeddah to oversee Operation Kaveri.

The minister also informed that a fresh batch of 297 Indians was carried by INS Teg from Sudan to Jeddah Port. “Happy to receive 297 Indians at Jeddah carried by INS Teg. With this second ship and total six batches, around 1100 Indians rescued from Sudan have arrived in Jeddah. Repatriation to India of those arriving today will commence shortly,” he tweeted.

#WATCH | Second flight carrying 246 Indian evacuees from Sudan, lands in Mumbai#OperationKaveri pic.twitter.com/4PTRZflZgo — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Indian nationals are being transported from Port Sudan to Jeddah by navy vessels after being transported there by buses from various internal locations within the northeast African country. From Jeddah, they are being brought to India using IAF transport planes.

#OperationKaveri | Second flight carrying 246 Indian evacuees from Sudan, lands in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/KyTQXB2xS1 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Following the rescue, the people chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Indian Navy zindabad,” and other slogans in Delhi after their arrival. They had boarded the flight in the presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is in charge of Operation Kaveri, India’s flagship evacuation mission.

“We reached Jeddah and our jawans, who are our real heroes, provided us with complete hospitality and service. Now we are going to Mumbai, our home. We all are very grateful to the Prime Minister and the entire country,” stated one Indian.

#OperationKaveri | From #Sudan to 'home', Indians thank PM #NarendraModi and ‘real heroes’ jawans



IAF's C-17 Globemaster heavy lift aircraft has brought back 246 Indians from #Jeddah, after they were evacuated from strife-torn Sudan's #Khartoum region.



Read more… pic.twitter.com/y3X9BWUj0Z — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) April 27, 2023

Another thanked the prime minister for bringing them back safely to India and providing them with necessary arrangements including food.

#WATCH | Mumbai: "I want to thank the Indian govt for bringing us safely. They made all arrangements including food. All things were perfect. We are happy," says an Indian national who returned from Sudan pic.twitter.com/4fwK3BlbOK — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

An elderly woman commented, “May PM Modi live for 1,000 years! We are feeling very relieved.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: "Our country is great. May PM Modi live for 1,000 years," says an elderly woman who has returned from Sudan pic.twitter.com/peVQaWjwM7 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

A rescuee Avtar Singh mentioned that the operation is progressing at a fast pace, and they are pleased with the government’s prompt action.

#WATCH | Mumbai: "We are feeling happy as we've returned to our home. The rescue operation is going on at a fast pace. We are satisfied (with the govt)" says Avatar Singh, an Indian national who returned from Sudan pic.twitter.com/ACZzUpBlqH — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Nisha Mehta also expressed her gratitude and happiness on returning back to India.

#WATCH | Mumbai: "Thanks to PM Modi, India. We are happy that we've returned to our country," says Nisha Mehta, an Indian national who returned from Sudan#OperationKaveri pic.twitter.com/QEw5mSyWfQ — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Indians who have recently returned from the violent country have also described the terrible ordeal and difficulties they had to endure there before being rescued.

More than 1,700 Indian citizens have been evacuated from the war areas in Sudan and around 1100 of those have arrived in Jeddah. The administration is working to get every person out of harm’s way as soon as feasible. 3,400 Indians had gotten in touch with the government, either by signing up online or staying in touch with the embassy in Khartoum.

#OperationKaveri continues in swift pace.



Happy to receive 297 Indians at Jeddah carried by INS Teg. With this second ship and total six batches, around 1100 Indians rescued from Sudan have arrived in Jeddah.



Repatriation to India of those arriving today will commence shortly. pic.twitter.com/krTteb121h — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 27, 2023

Currently, 320 Indians are in Port Sudan and 495 are in Jeddah. More Indians are being transported by bus from Khartoum to Port Sudan. The Indians landing in Port Sudan will be carried to Jeddah by two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J medium lift planes stationed in Saudi Arabia and navy warships.