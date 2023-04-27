Thursday, April 27, 2023
Operation Kaveri: Second batch of 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Mumbai from Jeddah, fresh batch of 297 Indians reach Jeddah

Around 1100 Indians rescued from Sudan have arrived in Jeddah on Saudi and Indian Navy ships in total six batches

OpIndia Staff
246 Indians are transported by IAF from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
IAF carries 246 Indians from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. (Source: Hindustan Times)
15

The Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster heavy lift aircraft has brought back 246 Indians from the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia after they were evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan’s Khartoum region. On Wednesday, the first batch of 360 Indians was airlifted from Jeddah to Delhi, and the second batch of 246 Indians landed in Mumbai.

Earlier today, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed that 246 Indians travelling by IAF’s C17 Globemaster will be arriving in Mumbai soon. He had tweeted after seeing of the Indians at Jeddah airport, “Our efforts to swiftly send Indians back home from Jeddah is paying. 246 Indians will be in Mumbai soon, travelling by IAF C17 Globemaster. Happy to see them off at Jeddah airport.” It is notable that V Muraleedharan is present at Jeddah to oversee Operation Kaveri.

The minister also informed that a fresh batch of 297 Indians was carried by INS Teg from Sudan to Jeddah Port. “Happy to receive 297 Indians at Jeddah carried by INS Teg. With this second ship and total six batches, around 1100 Indians rescued from Sudan have arrived in Jeddah. Repatriation to India of those arriving today will commence shortly,” he tweeted.

Indian nationals are being transported from Port Sudan to Jeddah by navy vessels after being transported there by buses from various internal locations within the northeast African country. From Jeddah, they are being brought to India using IAF transport planes.

Following the rescue, the people chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Indian Navy zindabad,” and other slogans in Delhi after their arrival. They had boarded the flight in the presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is in charge of Operation Kaveri, India’s flagship evacuation mission.

“We reached Jeddah and our jawans, who are our real heroes, provided us with complete hospitality and service. Now we are going to Mumbai, our home. We all are very grateful to the Prime Minister and the entire country,” stated one Indian.

Another thanked the prime minister for bringing them back safely to India and providing them with necessary arrangements including food.

An elderly woman commented, “May PM Modi live for 1,000 years! We are feeling very relieved.”

A rescuee Avtar Singh mentioned that the operation is progressing at a fast pace, and they are pleased with the government’s prompt action.

Nisha Mehta also expressed her gratitude and happiness on returning back to India.

Indians who have recently returned from the violent country have also described the terrible ordeal and difficulties they had to endure there before being rescued.

More than 1,700 Indian citizens have been evacuated from the war areas in Sudan and around 1100 of those have arrived in Jeddah. The administration is working to get every person out of harm’s way as soon as feasible. 3,400 Indians had gotten in touch with the government, either by signing up online or staying in touch with the embassy in Khartoum.

Currently, 320 Indians are in Port Sudan and 495 are in Jeddah. More Indians are being transported by bus from Khartoum to Port Sudan. The Indians landing in Port Sudan will be carried to Jeddah by two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J medium lift planes stationed in Saudi Arabia and navy warships.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

