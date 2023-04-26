India evacuated more than 530 of its residents using military aircraft and a warship a day after Sudan’s military and paramilitary leadership decided on a 72-hour nationwide ceasefire allowing countries to start the evacuation procedure. In light of the ongoing turmoil, more are expected to be removed from the country in northeastern Africa.

#WATCH | 360 Indian nationals leave from Jeddah Airport on a flight bound for New Delhi. They have been evacuated from the conflict-torn Sudan. #OperationKaveri



(Video: MoS MEA V. Muraleedharan) pic.twitter.com/qzp2E0VHQY — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

The citizens who left Sudan and came back to India talked about the circumstances as well as the difficulties they encountered there.

One of the citizens recounted how there were riots-like situations in Sudan. He mentioned that the Indian government set up a ship to transport them. He added that the Indian army feed the rescued people.

#WATCH | Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan, narrate their ordeal in the conflict-torn country. pic.twitter.com/c6zcN84r9G — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

The Indian Air Force (IAF) flew citizens from Port Sudan to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of Operation Kaveri, while numerous others were transported there by sea from the port of Sudan.

The person went on to say that the degree of warfare in Sudan was really high. He expressed that it was occurring just outside of their homes and that they were having difficulty finding food. Another told that they had gone two to three days without eating.

“The RSF, paramilitary force in Sudan, was close to our company. Early morning at 9 am, they entered our company and began firing and looting us. They kept us hostage for eight hours. They kept their guns on our heads and chest and looted us. They destroyed everything in the company. They destroyed files and stole our laptops and mobile phones,” a citizen disclosed.

“We then contacted the embassy. We didn’t have any food and we then hid in a village. We arranged for diesel and asked the embassy to arrange buses for us to be evacuated,” he unveiled.

They also thanked the Indian government for the wonderful arrangement for the people rescued from Sudan. “The arrangements made in Saudi Arabia are excellent,” complimented one individual. “We couldn’t get a better arrangement than this. We really appreciate it,” lauded another. “Everything was fine here. Everything went smoothly. We got a good flight and also a ticket to leave,” praised one more.

#WATCH | Indian nationals evacuated from #Sudan thank Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the Indian govt for the smooth arrangements. pic.twitter.com/oWkRB3tjbo — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

V Muraleedharan, minister of state for foreign affairs, visited Jeddah on Tuesday to supervise repatriation operations and welcomed the Indians when they arrived in the port city of Saudi Arabia.

Third batch comprising 135 Indians from Port Sudan arrived in Jeddah by IAF C-130J aircraft.



Onward journey to India for all who arrived in Jeddah will commence shortly. #OperationKaveri pic.twitter.com/OHhC5G2Pg8 — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 26, 2023

Up until Tuesday, most of the Indian people who had assembled in Port Sudan had been evacuated to Saudi Arabia. The utilisation of military airbases close to the capital city is one option that Indian authorities are still looking into for getting trapped Indian citizens out of Khartoum and other places. When the battle started, there were roughly 3,000 Indian citizens in Sudan, most of them in Khartoum.

The battle has resulted in 459 fatalities and more than 4,000 injuries, according to United Nations organisations. Food shortages have been reported in the capital and other towns, while many sections of Sudan lack water and electricity.