Saturday, April 1, 2023
HomeNews ReportsShraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla physically assaulted by jail inmates
News Reports
Updated:

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla physically assaulted by jail inmates

It is reported that on Friday while being transported to Delhi's Saket Court for the case hearing, he was assaulted by other prisoners. The jail administration has been ordered by the court to ensure his safety.

OpIndia Staff
Aftab Poonawala (L) was taken into custody after he killed and dismembered his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar (R).
Aftab Poonawala (L) was arrested after he slaughtered his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar (R) in pieces.
34

According to Aftab Poonawalla’s lawyer Akshay Bhandari, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was allegedly beaten up by inmates. It is reported that on Friday while being transported to Delhi’s Saket Court for the case hearing, he was assaulted by other prisoners. The jail administration has been ordered by the court to ensure his safety.

Session Judge Manish Khurana Kakkar was hearing the case. Akshay Bhandari was arguing in court alongside Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad and Madhukar Pandey who appeared on behalf of the Delhi Police.

Aftab Poonawalla has been charged under sections 201 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). His solicitor was opposed to him being charged under Section 201 of the IPC. The section deals with the destruction of evidence and providing false information by an offender.

During the hearing, Aftab’s attorney informed the court that during his appearance, other prisoners in the jail attacked him. After hearing the arguments provided by him, the court ordered the jail administration to ensure Aftab’s safety. The court announced that the next hearing in this matter is scheduled on April 3, 2023, at 2 PM.

A 6,629-page chargesheet against Aftab Poonawala, who killed his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body into multiple pieces, was previously submitted.

The document revealed that on May 18, 2022, he strangled her to death and then cut her dead body into 35 parts. He hid the pieces in Mehrauli and the surrounding areas for several days and also bought a huge fridge for the same purpose.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,849FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com