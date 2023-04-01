According to Aftab Poonawalla’s lawyer Akshay Bhandari, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was allegedly beaten up by inmates. It is reported that on Friday while being transported to Delhi’s Saket Court for the case hearing, he was assaulted by other prisoners. The jail administration has been ordered by the court to ensure his safety.

Session Judge Manish Khurana Kakkar was hearing the case. Akshay Bhandari was arguing in court alongside Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad and Madhukar Pandey who appeared on behalf of the Delhi Police.

Aftab Poonawalla has been charged under sections 201 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). His solicitor was opposed to him being charged under Section 201 of the IPC. The section deals with the destruction of evidence and providing false information by an offender.

During the hearing, Aftab’s attorney informed the court that during his appearance, other prisoners in the jail attacked him. After hearing the arguments provided by him, the court ordered the jail administration to ensure Aftab’s safety. The court announced that the next hearing in this matter is scheduled on April 3, 2023, at 2 PM.

A 6,629-page chargesheet against Aftab Poonawala, who killed his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body into multiple pieces, was previously submitted.

The document revealed that on May 18, 2022, he strangled her to death and then cut her dead body into 35 parts. He hid the pieces in Mehrauli and the surrounding areas for several days and also bought a huge fridge for the same purpose.