After facing backlash over his Facebook post claiming that ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Abraham’, Bollywood singer Maqsood Mahmood Ali alias Lucky Ali apologized for the same on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, addressing the controversy around his Facebook post, singer Lucky Ali claimed that he did not intend to cause anger or distress among people rather he only wanted to ‘bring people together’. The singer also added that after seeing ‘Hindu brothers and sisters upset over his controversial post, he will be careful about what he is posting and how he phrases his thoughts.

“Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger to anyone and I deeply regret that. My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn’t come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that, I am deeply sorry. I Love you all…,” the singer wrote in a Facebook post.

Notably, in a now-deleted Facebook post, singer Lucky Ali, had asserted that the word ‘Brahman’ is derived from Brahma which comes from Abram which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim. The singer had not cited any scriptural evidence to back his claim linking the concepts of the Hindu religion to that of Abrahamic ones.

“The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’…which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim… ‘Brahmans’ are a lineage of ‘Ibrahim Aliahisalam – The Father of all Nations.’ “So why is everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?”

Lucky Ali’s now-deleted Facebook post

Although the backlash compelled the singer to delete his contentious post and apologize for the same, Ali’s attempt to paint Brahmins as descendants of Ibrahim is yet another endeavour to reinforce the supremacy of Abrahamic faiths, which are just 1,400-2,000 years old, and belittle the millennia-old Hindu civilizations that trace the roots of the faith back several thousand years. It also illustrates the longstanding Abrahamic practice of casting themselves as the fountainhead of all civilizations, from which different cultures and religions branched out.