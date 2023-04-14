Friday, April 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsStray Pitbull attacks 30-year-old man, bites his private parts in Karnal, Haryana
News Reports
Updated:

Stray Pitbull attacks 30-year-old man, bites his private parts in Karnal, Haryana

For now, no police complaint is registered in the case as the owner of the dog is unidentified. More details are awaited.

ANI
Haryana: Man seriously injured after stray Pitbull bites his private parts
Images representational, via Readers' Digest and News 18
2

In a horrific incident reported from Haryana’s Karnal, a Pitbull dog attacked a 30-year-old man and bit his private part leaving him seriously injured.

According to the information, the victim was identified as Karan Sharma (30), a resident of Bijna village. After the incident, the man was rushed to the government hospital Gharaunda.

He was later referred to Karnal Civil Hospital allegedly because of the unavailability of proper treatment and injection, as told by the victim’s brother.

According to Victim’s brother Purshottam, “The victim was on his way to farms when a stray Pitbull attacked him. In an attempt to get rid of the canine, he thrashed it with a stick after which the dog bit his private part.”
Later, villagers reached the spot and somehow managed to rescue Karna and later rushed him to the hospital, he said.

A doctor at the hospital said, “We have received a patient attacked by a Pitbull. He has been admitted and is being treated. Currently, the patient is in stable condition.”

For now, no police complaint is registered in the case as the owner of the dog is unidentified.
More details are awaited.

Earlier on April 7, in a similar kind of attack by stray dogs in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district a five-year-old girl lost her life.

In the last couple of years, cases of dog menace have witnessed a major surge across the country.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsstray dog menace, stray dogs, Pitbull puppy price
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,080FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com