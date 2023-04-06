Thursday, April 6, 2023
Hindu student who took Anjaneya Deeksha stopped from attending class in missionary school for wearing saffron attire

The protesting Hindus said that the actions of the school hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Later, the school principal, a nun, reportedly apologized.

A shocking incident has come to the fore in Telangana’s Adilabad wherein a Hindu student who took Anjaneya Deeksha was not allowed to attend school wearing his Deeksha attire. Abhinav, a sixth-standard student at St. Paul’s School in Adilabad’s Utnoor was sent back home as the school administration did not allow him to attend classes as he was wearing his mandatory saffron attire and mala. 

According to media reports the incident took place on March 28, 2023, however, when other devotees of Lord Hanuman who have taken Anjaneya Deeksha learned about the incident, they staged a protest against St. Paul’s School. 

The protesting Hindus said that the actions of the school hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Later, the school principal, a nun, reportedly apologized and also assured the protestors that such an incident will not happen again. After receiving assurance from the school principal and Abhinav was allowed to attend school in his Deeksha attire, the protest was called off. 

It is notable that Hanuman Deeksha or Anjaneya Mala is an auspicious vow observed for 11 days, 21 days, or 41 days depending on the convenience of devotees.

